Dr. Roger McIntyre Elected Board Chair of Champignon Brands Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Dr. Roger McIntyre has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon" or the "Company") (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF).

A foremost international expert in depression and suicide, Dr. McIntyre is a Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto, heads the Mood Disorders Unit at the University Health Network in Toronto and has appointments among scientific and clinical organizations across the US and Asia.

Dr. McIntyre was appointed to the Board of Directors of Champignon on July 22, 2020 and assumed the role of CEO on May 11, 2020. He has set out a strategic direction for the business which includes a focus on "breakthrough treatments of depression" through the development of government-approved ketamine compounds and a network of treatment clinics. The Company's dual mission is to help those suffering from mental health disorders in its own ketamine-based clinics and to develop the next generation of novel psychedelic treatments and delivery systems.

The Company continues to work with the British Columbia Securities Commission to address the ongoing continuous disclosure review and is confident that the review will be resolved soon.

Bill Wilkerson, LL. D. (Hon), appointed to the Board of Directors of Champignon on May 22, 2020, has been elected Vice-Chair of the Board, bringing to the position extensive experience in business, government, and mental health.

For more information on Champignon Brands Inc. please visit our website: https://champignonbrands.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange and its Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available.

SOURCE Champignon Brands Inc.

For further information: Investor inquiries: +1 (833) 375-9995 x611 or [email protected]; Information: [email protected]

Related Links

https://champignonbrands.com

