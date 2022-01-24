Dr. Rahim Karim named new President and CEO of the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM) is thrilled to announce that, after an extensive national and international search, Dr. Rahim Karim has accepted the prestigious role of President and CEO. The appointment for an initial five year-term, which will begin on July 1, 2022, was confirmed at the January 22, 2022 meeting of the CCNM Board of Governors. Dr. Karim succeeds Dr. Bob Bernhardt, who will be retiring in June after 18 outstanding years as President and CEO. This is an important time for the College, as it celebrates the one-year anniversary of the merger of CCNM with the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine.

Dr. Colleen McQuarrie, ND, Chair of the CCNM Board of Governors, is excited to welcome Dr. Karim to the CCNM community and said "Dr. Karim has demonstrated an ability to build communication and rapport within institutions, as well as amongst a variety of different Colleges and Universities. His roots in Chiropractic, Complementary Medicine and Integrative Medicine uniquely position him to immediately understand the landscape of the CCNM as it goes through a dynamic period of growth."

Dr. Karim brings to CCNM an abundance of leadership experience in the education and healthcare sectors, where he has taken on the roles of administrator, educator and clinician. His work experiences range from operating successful multidisciplinary healthcare clinics, to teaching and mentoring, to being involved in the leadership structures of both public and private post-secondary educational institutions.

"I am honoured to have been chosen as the President and CEO of CCNM. This role will allow me to bring my passion and background in healthcare and natural approaches and combine it with my experience in educational administration," said Dr. Rahim Karim "What attracts me to this role is the ability to make a local and global impact in education, research and clinical practice related to natural healthcare options and integrative care."

Dr. Karim comes to CCNM from Centennial College in Toronto, where he has spent over a decade in academic administration. He is currently Associate Vice President (AVP), a senior administrator with cross-functional responsibilities, where he has been involved in the planning and implementation of the institutional strategic and academic plans of the institution. He has also provided key leadership to departments involved in the creation and management of domestic and international academic partnerships, including educational pathways, joint degree programs, off-site and satellite program delivery, part-time and online learning, internationalization, equity, diversity, inclusion and global citizenship education, and more recently applied research and entrepreneurship.

Prior to his role as AVP, Dr. Karim was Dean, School of Community and Health Studies at Centennial College. As the most senior administrator of the School, he was accountable for the academic quality and integrity of all health, nursing, child and family studies, emergency management and public safety and community services programs across three campuses and ancillary operations (outpatient clinics, childcare centres, multiple living laboratories and the Emergency Management and Public Safety Institute).

In addition to AVP and Dean, Dr. Karim has held a variety of progressive and senior leadership roles for over two decades in the post-secondary education sector including Manager, Education Coordinator, Assistant Dean, Dean of Clinics and Chairperson. He has held various academic ranks, including Full Professor, has published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at various local and international conferences. He is also an Educator Member of the Centre for Interprofessional Education, University of Toronto and University Health Network.

Dr. Karim has had significant board and external committee experience and is an active community volunteer. He has been a previous Chair of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (CMCC) Board of Governors and an elected Governor of the Centennial College Board of Governors. Currently, he is Co-Chair of the Administrative Insured Benefits - College Employer Council Subcommittee, Chair of the Public Services Health and Safety Association Advisory Council for Education and Culture, and a Governor on the International Business University Board of Governors. He is an active volunteer with the Aga Khan Council for Ontario, and a member of the Rotary Club of Scarborough. Dr. Karim also serves as a member of the City of Toronto Academic Partners Working Group and is Co-Chair of the Toronto Hospital Education Table, a subcommittee of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network.

Dr. Karim holds a BSc (Toronto), Doctor of Chiropractic (CMCC) and an MBA (Leicester). He also holds a professional certificate in Strategic Decision and Risk Management from Stanford University and is a Certified Health Executive (CHE) through the Canadian College of Health Leaders. Dr. Karim has completed the Directors Education Program through the Rotman School of Management and holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He is the recipient of the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers (Canadian Honour) from the Governor General of Canada.

About the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM)

The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM), is Canada's premier, pan-Canadian academic institution for education and research in naturopathic medicine. Our graduates are eligible to write the licensing examinations for all regulated jurisdictions in Canada and the United States to become naturopathic doctors. The College is a registered charity dependent upon tuition, research grants and donations for the fulfillment of its mission. CCNM has two campuses, one in Toronto and another in the Metro Vancouver area known as the Boucher Campus.

Visit http://www.ccnm.edu for more information.

