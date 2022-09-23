DR. RAHIM KARIM INSTALLED AS 10th PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE CANADIAN COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE

New President signals an era of partnerships and global reach for CCNM

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Dr. Rahim Karim, BSc, DC, MBA, CHE, ICD.D was installed as the tenth President and CEO of the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM). The ceremony took place at the Toronto campus of CCNM.

Signaling a new era of partnerships and global reach for CCNM, Dr. Colleen McQuarrie, ND, Chair of the Board of Governors of CCNM said:

"CCNM is a truly pan-Canadian institution with global reach and is now the largest naturopathic institution in North America. The new President and CEO brings strong experience in partnerships and collaboration to CCNM at a critical moment in its growth."

As part of his installation address, new President and CEO Dr. Rahim Karim outlined a strategic direction building upon partnerships, programming, practice, participation and planning. In his remarks, to mark this occasion, he announced the creation of a lecture series in integrative care with a goal of showcasing and discussing global best practices in integrative care.

"Together, working collaboratively as a community, we will continue to grow this fine institution, build our global reputation and reach, and strengthen naturopathic medicine," said Dr. Karim.

The event was attended by government officials, other academic institutions, various community and professional organizations as well as CCNM employees and students.

