DR. PHONE FIX TO PRESENT AT THE PLANET MICROCAP SHOWCASE

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company") (TSXV: DPF) today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 1:30 PM (Local Time - EST) at the Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto. The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Piyush Sawhney, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM (Toronto, ON Local Time EST)

Webcast:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/34SFNFBix4cZpKNiohrXeh/89reMHHy74ynX83ttGZDpE

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with the Company's management and/or to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto, ON.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

Additionally, Dr. Phone Fix is also pleased to announce that the Company has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services and to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by Red Cloud, a registered broker in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month for a three (3) month term, after which the service will automatically renew on a month-to-month basis. Dr. Phone Fix and Red Cloud act at arm's length, and Red Cloud has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Dr. Phone Fix and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. The Company maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Québec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada. It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward looking information includes but is not limited to the Company presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated . The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected], https://www.docphonefix.com