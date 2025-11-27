DR. PHONE FIX REPORTS Q3 2025 RESULTS AND CONTINUED NATIONAL EXPANSION MOMENTUM

Q3 Revenue Up 14% YoY; Year-to-Date Adjusted EBITDA Grows to $0.70M; Company Completes Oversubscribed $2.57M Financing and Signs Definitive Agreement to Enter Atlantic Canada

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF.V) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and provided an update on recent corporate developments. The Company operates a network of 35 corporately-owned stores across four Canadian provinces.

Financial Results Summary (CAD)

(all dollar amounts in 000's) Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 Variance (%) Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 Variance (%) Revenue 3,265 2,866 +14 % 8,319 7,579 +10 % Gross Profit 1,747 1,596 +9 % 4,528 4,074 +11 % Gross Margin 53.50 % 55.70 % -2.20 % 54.40 % 53.80 % +0.60 % Operating Expenses (SG&A) 1,925 1,980 -3 % 6,055 5,702 +6 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 418 149 +181 % 700 -72 +1066 % Cash & Equivalents 772 535 +44 % 772 535 44 %

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measure" towards the end of this press release.

"Q3 demonstrated strong same-store sales performance, stable margins, and meaningful positive EBITDA improvement, supported by continued operational discipline and expanding national partnerships," said Piyush Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. "Year-to-date, Adjusted EBITDA has reached $0.7 million, an improvement of more than 1,000%, highlighting the strength of our operating model as we scale."

Mr. Sawhney continued, "Looking ahead, our growth playbook combines measured new store openings with a disciplined M&A strategy to accelerate scale. Today, we operate 35 corporately owned stores. Upon closing our acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Geebo Device Repair Inc. over the coming days, our footprint will expand to 41 stores nationwide, and we are on target to open four additional stores before the end of 2025, bringing us to 45 operating locations by year-end. Our strategy remains to target high-quality operators, deepen our procurement and refurbishment capabilities, strengthen insurer and OEM program access, and leverage our proven operating playbook to drive cash generation at the unit level. Taken together, we believe this approach will expand our footprint efficiently, deepen our national coverage, and enhance long-term profitability."

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 14% to $3.27 million, compared to $2.87 million in Q3 2024, driven primarily by strong same-store sales growth.

Gross profit increased 9% to $1.75 million. Gross margin of 53.5% reflected normal CPO mix variability due to higher demand for premium devices.

Operating expenses decreased 3%, despite operating an additional store and expanded corporate activity.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 181% to $0.42 million, compared to $0.15 million in Q3 2024, driven by higher gross profit and lower salaries and benefits.

Cash ended at $0.77 million, supported by improved working capital and the March private placement.

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 10% to $8.32 million, compared to $7.58 million in Q3 2024 YTD, with 9% growth from existing stores and 1% from the newest location.

Gross profit increased 11% to $4.53 million, compared to $4.07 million last year, with year-to-date gross margin improving to 54.4% from 53.8% due to stronger purchasing power and supplier partnerships.

Operating expenses (SG&A) increased 6% to $6.05 million, compared to $5.70 million in Q3 2024 YTD. Excluding share-based compensation, operating expenses decreased by approximately $0.2 million year-over-year, despite operating an additional store.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $0.70 million, compared to a loss of $0.07 million last year, reflecting improved gross profit and disciplined expense management.

Q3 2025 Accomplishments

Expanded partnership with Assurant (July 2025), further strengthening nationwide CPO device sales channels and deepening insurer-driven customer volume.

Recognized nationally for sustainability leadership, earning the designation of Canada's "Sustainable Business of the Year."

Over 30,000 reviews and a 4.9-star network rating, reinforcing Dr. Phone Fix as one of Canada's most trusted electronics repair brands.

Subsequent to Quarter-End

Exclusive partnership with the Alberta Motor Association (November 2025), giving AMA's one million+ members discounted access to Dr. Phone Fix repair services across Alberta.

Definitive agreement to acquire Geebo Device Repair Inc., a six-store chain in Nova Scotia, expanding Dr. Phone Fix into Atlantic Canada for the first time. Closing is expected over coming days.

Two new store leases signed, one in Alberta and one in Ontario, with openings scheduled over the coming months.

Completion of an oversubscribed $2.57 million non-brokered private placement in two tranches, supporting growth capital for acquisitions, store expansion, and partnership investments.

Strengthened industry partnerships, including insurance/OEM program expansion, which continue to enhance procurement economies and increase high-volume CPO throughput.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. The Company maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.

Dr. Phone Fix is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DPF"

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release contains a specified financial measures that is a non-GAAP financial measure and does not have standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These reported amounts and their underlying calculations are not necessarily comparable or calculated in an identical manner to a similarly titled measure of other companies issuers where similar terminology is used. Readers are cautioned that such financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP IFRS measure with respect to indicators evaluating the Company's performance. This measure has been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations and should not be considered in isolation.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management and investors to analyze the Company's profitability based on the Company's principal business activities regardless of how these activities are financed, assets are depreciated and amortized, and results are taxed in various jurisdictions or subject to entity specific tax planning. Below is a reconciliation of net loss to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

(all dollar amounts in 000's) Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2024 Net loss (497) (843) (3,994) (2,744) Add (subtract):







Interest expense 327 301 895 1,014 Income tax expense (recovery) (4) (10) (6) (19) Depreciation 524 515 1,570 1,531 Share-based compensation 33 - 544 - Listing and Transaction expenses 7 - 1,602 - Fair value adjustments - 168 - 161 Government assistance income - - - (40) Interest included in operating income 27 18 90 24 Adjusted EBITDA 418 149 700 (72)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as a financial measure equal to net income (loss) before finance costs, depreciation and amortization, loss (gain) on property and equipment, impairment, current and deferred income tax provisions and recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is compared to net income (loss), the closest comparable IFRS measure. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDA, the following items are excluded from net loss as follows:

Interest expense is added back as it is related to financing decisions Income tax expense (recovery) is added back as it is reflective of taxation jurisdiction or entity-specific tax planning, not related to core operational performance. Depreciation and amortization, as they are non-cash charges and not indicative of operational performance. Other income (expenses) as follows: Items related to investing decisions:

Gain (loss) on disposal of assets Items that are not related to core operations and are not indicative of operational performance:

Interest income

Impairment losses Share-based compensation, as it is a non-cash expense Extraordinary, unusual or infrequent items (including Listing and Transaction expenses) Amounts resulting from changes in accounting policies or principles Interest on lines of credit and other interest included in operating income

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the future growth plans of the Company, expectations that the Geebo Device Repair Inc. acquisiton will close and that the Company will succeed in expanding, following the completion of such acquisiton. .

Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Email: [email protected], www.docphonefix.com