DR. PHONE FIX ANNOUNCES OVERSUBSCRIBED COMPLETION OF SECOND AND FINAL TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company") (TSXV: DPF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 16,666,667 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Under the second tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 8,892,352 units for gross proceeds of $1,333,852.80. Including the first tranche, Dr. Phone Fix raised an aggregate of $2,572,603.20, exceeding its initial target and resulting in the Company exercising its right to increase the size of the Offering.

Each unit comprises one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the warrant. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

"The completion of this second tranche and the increased size of our private placement reflect strong investor confidence in our vision and execution," said Piyush Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. "With this additional capital, we are going to continue executing on our disciplined M&A strategy and accelerate the expansion of our national retail network, with the clear intention of doubling our store count from 35 to 70 over the next 12 to 18 months."

Fees were paid to certain finders in connection with the second tranche. Such fees comprised a cash payment of 7% of the gross proceeds received from persons introduced to the company by such finders, as well as common share purchase warrants of Dr. Phone Fix in an amount equal to 7% of the units subscribed for by persons introduced to the Company by such finders. Each broker warrant may be exercisable to purchase one additional common share of Dr. Phone Fix at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to support the implementation of the Company's M&A growth strategy and for general working capital purposes.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. The Company maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.

