DR. PHONE FIX NAMED ONE OF CANADA'S TOP GROWING COMPANIES FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company") (TSXV: DPF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the third consecutive year. Dr. Phone Fix ranked #202 out of 400 companies with a 171% revenue growth over the three-year measurement period. This recognition highlights the Company's consistent execution in a large and growing industry, repeatable operations and a growing brand strength nationwide. Earlier this year, Dr. Phone Fix was also recognized by the Financial Times on their list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the 'Americas'.

The Company's growth continues to be underpinned by attractive and compounding unit economics, with performance driven by store-level productivity, disciplined cost control, and strong customer loyalty. Looking ahead, management remains focused on multiple growth levers, including increasing same-store sales, opening selective new locations, expanding strategic partnerships and pursuing a disciplined M&A program designed to broaden capabilities and capture additional market share.

"Our inclusion on this list for three straight years is a testament to our team and our customers," said Piyush Sawhney, Founder & CEO of Dr. Phone Fix. "Our mandate is simple: deliver fast, reliable service at a fair price. Smartphones are essential to daily life; when they break, people need solutions they can trust. We're building the most customer-centric repair network in Canada, and we believe we're still early in our growth journey."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 which showcases innovative, growth-oriented businesses across sectors nationwide. The 2025 list marks the program's seventh annual edition and underscores the breadth of Canadian entrepreneurial achievement.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. The Company maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats. Our Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does the Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward looking information includes but is not limited to management remaining focused on multiple growth levers, including increasing same-store sales, opening selective new locations, expanding strategic partnerships, and pursuing a disciplined M&A program designed to broaden capabilities and capture additional market share. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated . The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected], www.docphonefix.com.