DR. PHONE FIX ENTERS NEW BRUNSWICK THROUGH STRATEGIC ACQUISITION AND ADDITIONAL STORE EXPANSION

EDMONTON, AB, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing and award-winning consumer electronics repair and resale platforms, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cell Phone Solutions, a device repair business based in Saint John, New Brunswick (the "Transaction").

The acquisition, together with the signing of two additional retail leases in New Brunswick and Ontario, further strengthens the Company's expanding national footprint and reinforces its strategy of growth through acquisitions and disciplined greenfield expansion.

Transaction Highlights

Acquisition of an established revenue-generating repair business in Saint John, New Brunswick

Total purchase price of $175,000, including approximately $40,000 in inventory

$50,000 cash payment at closing, with additional deferred and performance-based payments

Balance satisfied through the issuance of common shares, aligned with long-term performance and value creation

Structured earn-outs tied to revenue thresholds.

The transaction structure reflects Dr. Phone Fix's continued focus on disciplined capital allocation while aligning vendor incentives with future operational performance.

Strategic Expansion in Atlantic Canada

The acquisition of Cell Phone Solutions provides Dr. Phone Fix with an established, revenue-generating location and a loyal customer base in New Brunswick, currently generating approximately $350,000 in annual revenue. The Company expects to enhance performance through integration into its centralized operating platform, including procurement efficiencies, pricing optimization, marketing, and standardized operating processes.

In addition, the Company has secured two new retail locations in New Brunswick and Ontario, supporting its strategy of increasing regional density and enhancing brand visibility in underserved markets.

"This acquisition, combined with the addition of two new locations, means Dr Phone Fix is continuing to execute on our growth strategy and will give us a solid presence in a new province – our sixth," said Piyush Sawhney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. "We continue to see acquisition opportunities across Canada within a fragmented industry. By combining acquisitions with selectively opening new stores, we believe we are building a scalable platform for long-term growth. This dual approach allows us to accelerate growth while maintaining strong capital discipline."

Growth Strategy

The Canadian device repair market remains highly fragmented, with the majority of operators being independent, single-location businesses. Dr. Phone Fix continues to position itself as a leading consolidator and to expand its footprint through acquisitions, operational integration, and organic store development.

Management believes the Company's centralized operating model, OEM relationships, national purchasing capabilities, and standardized training systems provide operational advantages in integrating and scaling acquired businesses. Acquired locations are typically under-optimized prior to integration, providing a clear pathway for value creation.

The Transaction is expected to close in the near term, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 44 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

www.docphonefix.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated completion of the Transaction and the timing thereof; the expected benefits and synergies from the Transaction, including anticipated revenue enhancements and operational improvements; the Company's intention to expand its national footprint; the Company's plans to open new retail locations in New Brunswick and Ontario; the Company's strategic objective of scaling its corporately owned store network toward approximately 70 locations over the next 12 months; expectations regarding the performance of acquired locations; and expectations regarding future growth, profitability, and EBITDA. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the Transaction may not close on the terms or timeline anticipated, or at all; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; and the risk that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected]