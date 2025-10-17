DR. PHONE FIX ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT EXTENSION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company") (TSXV: DPF) announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the deadline of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 16,666,667 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (see news releases dated September 8, 2025 and October 7, 2025), from October 23, 2025 to November 22, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to support the implementation of its M&A growth strategy and for general working capital purposes.

All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain standard conditions including, but not limited to, the acceptance of the TSXV.

The securities offered under to the Private Placement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. The Company maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward looking information includes but is not limited to the successful closing of the Private Placement, the receipt of all applicable required regulatory approvals in respect of the Private Placement, including but not limited to the approval of the TSXV, and the implementation of the Company's M&A growth strategy. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected]