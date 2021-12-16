Dr. Michael Dadson: Free Counselling for BC Disaster Survivors

Dr. Dadson would like to offer two free counselling sessions (for the first 20 registrants) with a Gentle Currents Therapy intern to anyone who has been affected by the flooding (home, property, or livestock loss), as well as to anyone who has experienced tragedy or a death in the family due to COVID-19.

According to Dr. Michael Dadson:

"Right now, right here, in the Lower Mainland, we have twin acute stressors: we have the disastrous flooding, and we also have this long-term marathon of a pandemic, which has people tired of the constraints on their lives."

Extreme Flooding and Landslides in British Columbia Causing Shortages and Rationing

Recent catastrophic flooding and landslides in British Columbia have ravaged local agriculture, infrastructure, residential buildings, and the province's supply chain. Shortages and rationing of milk, meat, and fuel have led to an overall sense of anxiety for many BC residents.

Dysfunctional behaviours such as "panic buying" at grocery stores and interpersonal conflicts at gas station lineups where fuel limits are in effect, have become part of daily life for many residents.

Mike Dadson explains some effects of the natural disaster on public mental health:

"When all the roads closed and Chilliwack effectively became Gilligan's Island, a lot of people began to feel an acute sense of entrapment, trauma, isolation, and powerlessness. For many, it created an intense desire to escape, but in this time of COVID-19, there is nowhere to escape to. Furthermore, rationing and shortages can be very distressing: purchase limits don't bother me, personally, but for those who have experienced hunger, the supply chain issue can activate a sense of panic."

Dadson advises British Columbians to remember three mental health tips during times of crisis:

Be as kind and civil as possible to others in your community Be willing to ask for help, especially if you have any suicidal thoughts Remember that this, too, shall pass and there is a way forward for all of us

ABOUT:

Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy, Langley, B.C.

EXPERTISE:

Trauma, PTSD, men's mental health, relationship counselling, stress, anxiety, and depression

Dr. Michael Dadson's licences and certifications include:

Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association Counsellors

Certified: QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management, Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI), Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor Therapist and Trainer, Strong Interest Inventory Assessor

Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two

Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two

Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One

SOURCE Gentle Currents Therapy

For further information: Jeanette Dadson || Work: (778) 554-0174 || Cell: (604) 868-0942 || Email: [email protected]