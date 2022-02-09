Dr. Michael Dadson: COVID Vs. Cupid on Valentine's Day

Feb 09, 2022, 06:15 ET
Top rated Langley, BC marriage counsellor, Dr. Mike Dadson, points to COVID stressors as potential threat to relationships on the most romantic day of the year
LANGLEY, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael (Mike) Dadson, Ph.D. is a widely published clinical counsellor in Langley, British Columbia and continues to figure among Langley's top rated marriage counsellors.
Since early 2020, Mike Dadson has been actively voicing concern regarding both acute and chronic mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and points out that, with Valentine's Day rapidly approaching, couples who were already under stress seem to be under more stress now, with no end in sight of disruptions caused by COVID-19 restrictions.
Dr. Dadson says:
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, couples have been spending more time together, which in certain cases is deepening relationships, but in many cases creates interpersonal strain."
After disastrous winter weather, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, financial and employment uncertainties, political rumblings, inflation, and "crisis fatigue," Dr. Michael Dadson is concerned that Valentine's Day may be fraught with extra conflict for couples.
According to Dr. Michael Dadson:
"Valentine's Day can have a 'Darwinian effect' on couple relationships which are already struggling: weaker relationships may not survive."
Dr. Michael Dadson recommends that couples focus on conflict resolution before differences become crises:
"One of the themes I see in couples who are doing better is the ability to have effective communication and the ability to resolve conflicts in a collaborative way, so they can both feel as though they are winning through conflict. Rather than a win-lose or lose-lose scenario, there's the chance that they can actually win together."
In his practice at Gentle Currents Therapy counselling clinic, Dr. Michael Dadson counsels clients with anxiety, depression, and PTSD, with a focus on couples counselling, first responders, and male mental health.
Dr. Dadson finds that couples will often seek out his services because of his specialization in working with men:
"I love to help women understand how men can process emotions differently from them because, in a lot of cultures, men are socially trained to emote differently. When that happens, I find that couples can more naturally find authentic connection, and the guys don't have to feel shame or embarrassment about entering into therapy."
ABOUT:
Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy, Langley, B.C.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh0aBsdOfzU
Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com
EXPERTISE:
Trauma, PTSD, men's mental health, relationship counselling, stress, anxiety, and depression
Dr. Michael Dadson's licences and certifications include:
- Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), BC Association of Clinical Counsellors
- Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association Counsellors
- Certified: QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management, Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI), Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor Therapist and Trainer, Strong Interest Inventory Assessor
- Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor
- Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two
- Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two
- Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One
