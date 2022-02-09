Dr. Michael Dadson: COVID Vs. Cupid on Valentine's Day

Dr. Dadson says:

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, couples have been spending more time together, which in certain cases is deepening relationships, but in many cases creates interpersonal strain."

After disastrous winter weather, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, financial and employment uncertainties, political rumblings, inflation, and "crisis fatigue," Dr. Michael Dadson is concerned that Valentine's Day may be fraught with extra conflict for couples.

According to Dr. Michael Dadson:

"Valentine's Day can have a 'Darwinian effect' on couple relationships which are already struggling: weaker relationships may not survive."

Dr. Michael Dadson recommends that couples focus on conflict resolution before differences become crises:

"One of the themes I see in couples who are doing better is the ability to have effective communication and the ability to resolve conflicts in a collaborative way, so they can both feel as though they are winning through conflict. Rather than a win-lose or lose-lose scenario, there's the chance that they can actually win together."

In his practice at Gentle Currents Therapy counselling clinic, Dr. Michael Dadson counsels clients with anxiety, depression, and PTSD, with a focus on couples counselling, first responders, and male mental health.

Dr. Dadson finds that couples will often seek out his services because of his specialization in working with men:

"I love to help women understand how men can process emotions differently from them because, in a lot of cultures, men are socially trained to emote differently. When that happens, I find that couples can more naturally find authentic connection, and the guys don't have to feel shame or embarrassment about entering into therapy."

ABOUT:

Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy, Langley, B.C.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh0aBsdOfzU

Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com

EXPERTISE:

Trauma, PTSD, men's mental health, relationship counselling, stress, anxiety, and depression

Dr. Michael Dadson's licences and certifications include:

Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association Counsellors

Certified: QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management, Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI), Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor Therapist and Trainer, Strong Interest Inventory Assessor

Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two

Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two

Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One

