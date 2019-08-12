Dr. Magic Laser Eraser Brings Full-Spectrum Laser Tattoo Removal to Central Alberta, Canada with the Astanza Trinity and Zimmer Cryo

BLACKFALDS, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Dr. Magic Laser Eraser is accepting consultations for their grand opening this Saturday, August 17. The Blackfalds laser tattoo removal clinic uses the Astanza Trinity laser to effectively remove all tattoo colours from all skin types and the Zimmer Cryo cooling machine to provide the most comfortable removal experience.

"We are so excited to bring a superior tattoo removal solution to Blackfalds, Calgary, Edmonton, and the greater Alberta area," said Dr. Theo Kemp, owner. "No other treatment can successfully remove a tattoo to completion like laser tattoo removal. Whether you want to completely remove a regretful tattoo or fade an existing tattoo for a cover-up, we can deliver. Ultimately, our goal is to help patients feel confident in their skin."

The Astanza Trinity is a triple-wavelength system comprised of two lasers, a Q-switched Nd:YAG and Q-switched ruby laser. The Trinity's wavelengths, 1064, 532, and 694 nm, collectively remove all tattoo colors, including stubborn green and blue pigments that are difficult to remove. The Trinity eliminates more ink with each session, speeding up the removal process and generating faster results.

"Dr. Kemp's medical background, his staff of expert technicians, and the powerful Astanza Trinity laser is the perfect recipe for great results," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. "We are thrilled to have our technology represented by Dr. Magic Laser Eraser and are confident they'll deliver outstanding results to Blackfalds residents."

Dr. Magic Laser Eraser is offering 15% off all treatments during their grand opening on Saturday, August 17.

About Dr. Magic Laser Eraser

Dr. Magic Laser Eraser is a specialty clinic that delivers complete removal, selective removal, and fading for cover-ups. The clinic is led by Dr. Theo Kemp, a leading family physician with 36 years of experience and certified degrees in Medicine and Surgery.

All treatments are medically supervised by Dr. Kemp or one of his laser technicians. All technicians are knowledgeable in operating advanced Q-switched lasers and received training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading tattoo removal training program. Dr. Magic Laser Eraser offers free consultations to all patients and is located in inside of Dr. Kemp's family physician practice at 5021 Parkwood Drive, Blackfalds, Alberta T0M0J0. To schedule a free consultation, call (403) 396-7234 or visit www.drmagiclasereraser.com.

