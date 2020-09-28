Dr. Joseph LeBlanc Joins Board of Directors of the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security ("The Centre") is honoured to announce the appointment of Dr. Joseph LeBlanc to the Centre's Board of Directors. He will replace Dr. Mustafa Koç, who is leaving the board after serving as a director since the Centre's founding in 2016.

Dr. LeBlanc is a life-long Northern Ontarian and member of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. He was the Director, Indigenous Affairs at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, before being appointed their inaugural Associate Dean, Equity and Inclusion in July 2020. Before joining the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, he worked for a diverse range of organizations, including academic institutions, Indigenous organizations, charities, and non-profits. Recently, Dr. LeBlanc co-led the development of the Northern Ontario Indigenous Food Security Collaborative, which focuses on advancing Indigenous food security and food sovereignty in Northern Ontario.

"Dr. LeBlanc brings valuable perspectives on food systems work, community planning and project implementation to support the Centre's focus on reducing food insecurity across Canada," said Lynda Kuhn, Chair of the Centre. "He will also help build our understanding and approach to advancing food security among Indigenous people across Canada, who are disproportionately impacted by this critical health, social and cultural issue."

"We are extremely grateful to Dr. Mustafa Koç, who was instrumental in supporting the Centre's work as a Director through our early years. We look forward to continuing to share learning and benefit from his expertise, built on decades long involvement in advancing food security nationally and globally."

Dr. LeBlanc holds an Honours Bachelor of Environmental Studies in Forest Conservation, an Environmental Management Certificate, and a PhD in Forest Sciences from Lakehead University. He is recognized as a leading expert in Indigenous food systems and community development in Canada.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security (the Centre) is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and food-based programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

