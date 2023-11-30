Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder, Dr. James Tansey, will present the keynote entitled, 'The Evolution of the Carbon Markets and the Role of Nature Based Solutions to Fight Climate Change' at the Beyond the Channel investor event in London, UK on November 30, 2023. "It's a pleasure to be chosen to speak in London to the Armchair Trader audience of sophisticated investors. I look forward to presenting a science-based outlook on the carbon markets and the business of financing nature-based solutions on an extraordinary scale to create lasting change." comments Tansey.

Stuart Fieldhouse, Editor and Co-Founder of The Armchair Trader, commented, "The Beyond the Channel series of events integrates an experience of connection, conversation, and education for our audience, shining a light on private and public companies that are meeting some of the world's biggest challenges, while meeting the needs of our audience to have a diversified investment portfolio in an ever-changing geo-political landscape. We are delighted to be able to provide our audience the timely insights Dr. Tansey will offer on the carbon markets."

About The Armchair Trader

For over a decade, the Armchair trader has provided thousands of sophisticated investors, funds, and family offices a reliable source of high-quality editorial, news, podcast interviews and analysis around the most current themes in the financial markets. Their loyal audience spanning from the UK to across Europe and into Asia, relies on their experienced team of investment writers and analysts working tirelessly to deliver the latest on stocks, funds and commodities that are shaping the markets today. Sophisticated investors are taking on a more global mindset around their investing: the saturation of technology, AI data driven research tools, media and editorial, all available 24X7, has driven the demand for a more thoughtful, considered, financial educational approach. For more information: http://www.thearmchairtrader.com

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana and Suriname.

