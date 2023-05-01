Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on Climate Change Solutions at IDG's Family Office Showcase Sponsored by the TSX/TSXV in London, UK

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder, Dr. James Tansey, will present the keynote entitled, 'Financing Nature Based Solutions to Tackle Climate Change', at IDG's Family Office Event sponsored by the TSX & Venture Exchange, together with Global Partnership Family Office in London, UK on May 9th 2023. "The TSX and TSX Venture continues to offer a global platform that promotes education and discussion around growth sectors in these ever-changing times, and it's my distinct pleasure to be chosen to speak in London." comments Tansey.

Elizabeth Priestman, CEO of IDG commented, "The TSX and Venture companies selected to present provide an invaluable opportunity for Family Offices in Europe to meet with leaders developing new solutions to tackle global issues. By connecting with these innovative companies, the event offers a platform for Family Offices to access exclusive opportunities that can drive long-term growth and success. At the same time, IDG's exclusive events give innovative leaders the opportunity to introduce their companies to a hard-to-reach network of Family Offices in London, Geneva, Zurich and other key markets."

About International Deal Gateway and Global Partnership Family Office (GPFO)

IDG's Family Office events provide a unique opportunity for public and private companies to gain access to an exclusive group of over 2,400 Family Offices throughout Europe and the UAE through their long-standing relationship with Global Partnership Family Offices. GPFO has been the 'eyes and ears' of the global Family Office community for over a decade. The organization provides salient, timely and impartial briefings, insights and opportunities to its membership. Dr. Michael J. Oliver, GPFO founder, "We have been delighted to grow our partnership with IDG over the years, providing our community with insights from the brightest minds and leaders from across the Atlantic, offering a bridge for many of our network who have deep familial and business ties to Canada and the US."

For more information: https://www.dealgateway.com/family-office-events/

About Klimat X

Klimat X carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, Klimat X works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Company intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. Klimat X will draw on the experience of a senior executive team and board that provide access into key target jurisdictions through relationships in the mining and natural resources sectors, combined with decades of experience in carbon markets. Klimat X plans to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment and production sharing agreements) with large landowners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

