Dr. Ian Rabb Joins EHN Canada as Regional Director of Business Development

Ian has served on the board of directors of the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba. In 2013, he was Chair of a forum for VOICES, which provides healthy, welcoming community centers where transitioning foster youth can have access to comprehensive housing, education, employment, and wellness services. Ian has participated in the Homelessness Task Force in 2014, served on the inaugural board of End Homelessness Winnipeg, and sat on the Community Advisory Board for The Homelessness Partnering Strategy. He has further played an active role on the board of the Jewish Child and Family Service, the Children's Hospital Foundation, and the Health Science Centre Foundation.

Ian was nominated as a finalist for the Scotiabank Game Changers (celebrating local heroes) in 2012; was awarded the Queens Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012; and in 2016, Ian was chosen and honoured as a "Manitoba Hero" for his tireless work in service of Manitobans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian to EHN Canada," says Darrin Taylor, National Director of Business Development. "He will be an excellent complement to a highly driven executive team. He has an incredible work ethic, and his business acumen in the addictions treatment field will be instrumental to the continued growth of our network across the country."

Ian is equally excited to be joining EHN Canada. "This gives me the opportunity to help families and organizations access quality care on a national level. EHN Canada is driving positive change and bettering lives – I couldn't be happier to be a part of it."

"Ian is a very strong advocate for recovery and a respected activist in his community," says Cara Vaccarino, Chief Operating Officer. "The patients we serve often feel like marginalized members of society. We need people in our organization like Ian who can reach others on a personal level, be able to communicate passionately about the work we are doing, and offer a true representation of the unparalleled quality of treatment we provide."

About Edgewood Health Network (EHN Canada)

As recognized leaders in addiction and mental health services, EHN Canada is committed to increasing access to high quality treatment across the full continuum of care. With facilities across the country, EHN Canada is the largest private network of residential and outpatient services. We have over 75 years of combined experience in treating mental health and substance use disorders. Our recognition and understanding of the complex challenges faced by patients today allows us to provide care that is personalized, effective, and sustainable.

To learn more, please visit www.ehncanada.com.

