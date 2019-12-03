Dr. Homer Tien appointed President and CEO of Ornge

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Following a comprehensive recruitment process and worldwide search, the Ornge Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Homer Tien as the organization's next President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Tien will succeed Dr. Andrew McCallum who is retiring after seven years in this role. Dr. Tien's appointment takes effect on January 2, 2020.

"In a field of high quality candidates, Dr. Tien stood out for his vast experience in trauma and emergency medicine, commitment to innovation and long track record of strong clinical leadership," says Ian Delaney, Chair of the Ornge Board of Directors. "We are excited about all that he will bring to his new role."

Ornge is Ontario's provider of air ambulance and related services. Since 2015, Dr. Tien has served as Ornge's Chief Medical Officer, providing strategic guidance and operational leadership to all clinical affairs of the organization including the base hospital, medical research, professional practice, corporate quality and patient safety.

Prior to his time at Ornge, Dr. Tien was Medical Director for the Tory Regional Trauma Centre at Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Previously he was a Colonel in the Canadian Forces, having served as a trauma surgeon and the Chief of Military Medical and Surgical Specialities. Dr. Tien has had a distinguished 29 year career as a frontline military physician who has worked in combat zones like Afghanistan and the Former Yugoslavia, and has served with front-line units such as Canadian Special Operations Forces.

His accolades include the Order of Military Merit, presented to members of the Canadian Forces who demonstrate dedication and devotion beyond the call of duty, and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

The Board also wishes to recognize Dr. McCallum's many contributions as President and CEO. Since joining Ornge in 2013, Dr. McCallum has led the organization through transformative change, resulting in significant and measurable improvements in all areas of air ambulance service delivery and patient care.

"Over the course of Dr. McCallum's term, the organization has evolved into a safe, reliable air and land ambulance service and has become an internationally recognized innovator and authority on air medical transport," says Delaney. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for his many contributions and wish him the very best in his retirement."

A high resolution photo is available here.

About Ornge

Ornge, a not-for-profit organization, co-ordinates all aspects of Ontario's air ambulance system, the critical care land transport program, paediatric transport program and the authorization of air and land ambulance transfers between hospitals. Ornge performs more than 18,000 patient related transports in Ontario each year.

SOURCE Ornge

For further information: media@ornge.ca, 416-531-7577, 1-888-229-8115

Related Links

http://www.ornge.ca/Pages/Default.aspx

