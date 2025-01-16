Dr. Emilio Esteban joins Mérieux NutriSciences as Chief Scientific Officer in North America and Head of the Global Analytical Hub

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Emilio Esteban as Chief Scientific Officer for its North America division, and Head of its Global Analytical Hub.

Dr. Esteban brings remarkable experience to Mérieux NutriSciences with his proven professional background in food safety and public health. In this role, he will work to further strengthen Mérieux NutriSciences' status as a global leader in food science and safety, and to drive the organization's strategy to deliver globally cutting-edge analytical services.

Over the last 22 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Dr. Esteban has held a variety of leadership roles, most recently serving as Undersecretary overseeing the Food Safety mission. Prior to that, Dr. Esteban worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an epidemiologist and Assistant Director for Public Health in its Food Safety Office. He has served on the executive board of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) and chaired the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Dr. Esteban received a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Mexico's Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, a Master of Business Administration from the Panamerican Institute, as well as a Master of Preventive Veterinary Medicine, and a doctorate in epidemiology from the University of California at Davis.

"We are honored to have one of the global thought leaders in food science and safety join our team," said Sébastien Moulard, President of Mérieux NutriSciences North America. "Dr. Esteban's extraordinary vision and ingenuity will be invaluable to Mérieux NutriSciences as we continue to meet the evolving challenges of our industry."

About Mérieux NutriSciences : At Mérieux NutriSciences, we leverage over 50 years of scientific and entrepreneurial expertise to answer food industry needs. Today's global challenges transform the way food is produced, marketed and consumed, which is why we know our clients need more than reliable analytical results; they need practical and innovative solutions that will contribute to make food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable. Present worldwide, we are more than 100 accredited laboratories and a team of over 8,000 committed employees. We strongly believe that together, we can create solutions to offer our planet: BETTER FOOD. BETTER HEALTH. BETTER WORLD. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com

https://na.mxns.com/

