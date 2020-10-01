Dr. Dan Engle Joins Mind Cure's Advisory Board

The world-renowned transformative medicine expert will contribute towards Mind Cure's work in the realm of psychedelic research, treatment and integration

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) ("Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased today to announce the addition of Dr. Dan Engle to the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Dan Engle is a world-renowned physician in both psychiatry and neurology and sits at the forefront of psychedelic research and peak performance training. His current practice combines functional medicine with integrative psychiatry to enhance the foundations of regenerative health, and he serves as the Medical Director at the Kuya Institute for Transformational Medicine.

In his role as scientific advisor, Dr. Dan Engle will contribute towards Mind Cure's work in the realm of psychedelic research, treatment and integration. "I am thrilled to be joining Mind Cure on its mission to stimulate the evolution of how mental health is addressed," said Dr. Dan Engle. "Through transformational medicine, technology and therapy solutions, there is a better path forward. I look forward to building it together with Mind Cure's scientific advisory board and management team. This is an exciting time to co-create this new medical movement."

Dr. Dan Engle will contribute significantly across Mind Cure's strategic focuses of product research and discovery, technology integration, and clinical research. He has deep insights into product candidates through his time spent at the grassroots level within healing communities and his patient practice. He also possesses industry-leading experience with the applicability of technology and how it can be of service to the advancement of psychedelic work, from research through integration.

Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO stated, "We are going to benefit greatly from Dr. Dan Engle's experience and expertise in treating mental health. He fundamentally understands both business and science and could have chosen to work with anybody in this space. The fact he is joining Mind Cure's advisory board validates our focus on building our scientific team and operations the right way."

"Bringing Dr. Dan Engle into Mind Cure is not only an honour, but a pivotal moment for us as we build our team with highly-regarded, deeply experienced and cutting-edge leaders in the psychedelic renaissance that will, as a part of the Mind Cure team, drive the revolution in mental health care," said Kelsey Ramsden, Mind Cure's COO. "We can't wait to show what his brilliance and experience will do with the opportunities at hand."

Mind Cure believes that the mental health space is ready for transformation, and that innovation and investment will lead to a major disruption in how mental health is treated. Mind Cure intends to further its investigation into new product candidates and treatments which are effective in treating mental health. These new product candidates range from nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances.

About Dr. Dan Engle

Dr. Dan Engle is world-renowned for his specializations in psychiatry and neurology. With a background in integrative psychiatry, neurocognitive restoration, peak performance medicine and psychedelic research, Dr. Dan Engle helps individuals shift from illness and trauma to health and happiness. His trans-disciplinary approach focuses on healing the body and brain, the heart and mind and, finally, integrates the spirit to help individuals optimize all aspects of health for sustained fulfillment.

He received his medical degree from the University of Texas in San Antonio, his psychiatry residency degree from the University of Colorado in Denver and his Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship degree from Oregon Health and Sciences University. Dan also holds several Medical Directorships, is the Medical Director of Kuya Institute for Transformational Medicine and is the former Medical Director of several of Sedona, Arizona's premier healing centers.

His programs include Freedom From Meds, a comprehensive and integrative tool kit for successful transition from psychiatric medications, the Concussion Repair Manual, facilitating the return to optimal function after concussion and traumatic brain injury, BOLD – Brain Optimization and Lifestyle Design – a coaching program for maximizing brain health and cognitive performance, and Full Spectrum Medicine, a research, education and advocacy platform pioneering the future psychiatric healing centers using consciousness expansion tools for root-cause healing and total life transformation.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward- looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Dr. Engle's intentions to build Mind Cure's scientific advisory board and management team; the benefits expected from Dr. Engle's experience and expertise in treating mental health; the validation of Mind Cure's focus on building its scientific team and operations the right way; Mind Cure's belief that the mental health space is ready for transformation and that innovation and investment will lead to a major disruption in how mental health is treated; Mind Cure's intention to further investigate new product treatments and product candidates; and Mind Cure's mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity and enhance mental health.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Mind Cure, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and Mind Cure's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Mind Cure's business; there will be a demand for Mind Cure's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; Mind Cure will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; the addition of Dr. Engle will help build Mind Cure's business and scientific advisory board and management team; and Mind Cure will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Mind Cure believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy, Mind Cure's industry and Mind Cure's business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, Mind Cure and may materially adversely affect Mind Cure's investments, results of operations, financial condition and Mind Cure's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; general economic conditions; future growth potential; competition for mental health and wellness investments; the addition of Dr. Engle may not benefit Mind Cure to the extent anticipated or at all; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information on the risk factors that could affect Mind Cure can be found under "Risk Factors" in Mind Cure's final prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Mind Cure. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Mind Cure assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

