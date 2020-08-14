Dr Courtney Releases Campaign Platform To Heal People, Economy, Environment

Yellowknife — Chief Drygeese Territory, Traditional Home of the Yellowknives Dene and Traditional Lands of the North Slave Métis Ottawa — unceded, unsurrendered Territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Dr Courtney Howard, emergency physician, climate and health expert and Northern candidate for the leadership of the federal Green Party of Canada, launched her campaign platform today by video, web and on social media.

The platform is titled, "Healthy People, Healthy Planet," and proposes an overarching vision for Canadian society centered around a wellbeing economy. By moving to wellbeing as a clear national focus, we express the value of taking care of one another, and can harness the huge evidence base around ecological health, societal health, and human health to help us steer a course through the three crises that we're facing—climate, economy, and pandemic.

"When we set our sights on improving health and wellbeing, we start to see solutions that help us solve more than one problem at once. For instance, making sure people are connected to affordable broadband gives them the ability to decrease travel-related greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, reduce infectivity risk from COVID, and access the virtual economy," said Dr Howard, who entered the race mid-June once the first-wave of COVID was under control in the NWT, and who is benefiting from huge support from the Canadian environmental and health communities.

Healthy Future breaks down into three primary sections to address the parts of our society and economy that are not working optimally: shift money, shift power, shift vision.

