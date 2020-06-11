Dr. Courtney Howard, Yellowknife Emergency Physician and Climate and Health Expert, Announces Bid for the Leadership of the Green Party of Canada

CHIEF DRYGEESE TERRITORY, TRADITIONAL HOME OF THE YELLOWKNIVES DENE AND TRADITIONAL LANDS OF THE NORTH SLAVE MÉTIS, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Dr Courtney Howard announced her candidacy for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada.

"It has never been clearer that we need a healthy planet in order to have healthy people and healthy economies. To chart a safe and resilient course through unstable times, we need leadership that supports people with evidence-based, data-driven policies that strengthen the ecological foundations of our society, as well as the social and systemic factors necessary to maintain functional health systems and enhance overall wellbeing," said Dr Howard.

"My platform reflects the need to make some significant shifts in Canada. We need to:

shift power to ensure decision making spaces are fueled by the ideas generated by more youthful and diverse representatives

shift money to reduce inequality, fund a universal basic income, invest in the social and technological innovation that can be Canada's new calling card

new calling card shift our joint vision so we explicitly set our sights on maximizing the health and wellbeing of our nation and our planet. To live well now, and ensure that children born today inherit a stable world and have a chance to thrive, we must strengthen our ecological foundations."

Dr Jonathan Patz, (Co-recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize) says, "Dr Howard, an ER doc recognized internationally for her leadership in confronting climate change, has inspired and energized the medical profession to take action on this global health emergency."

"In the ER, the most difficult cases always seem to come in at once. When we are tired. When we've just sat down to eat. And yet--the sickest patients also offer us the greatest opportunity to use our skills and to have an impact," said Howard. "The future won't look like the past, but if we focus on fundamentals, if we work together and choose action over anxiety--it will be vibrant."

