Dr. Christine Bradaric-Baus Named President of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College

Dr. Bradaric-Baus offers exceptional academic leadership skills in the areas of higher education and health care.

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Governors of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (CMCC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Christine Bradaric-Baus as its next President, effective July 1, 2024, following the retirement of President David Wickes.

Bradaric-Baus has led CMCC as Vice President, Academic, since 2017, overseeing all academic programming, student assessments, research, and faculty development.

Among her accomplishments in this role, she implemented innovative active-learning strategies to increase competency-based learning and assessment, strengthened evidence-based practices to improve the quality of curriculum, expanded academic partnerships and oversaw all research activities.

A strong and effective leader, Bradaric-Baus is committed to academic excellence and upholding the highest standards of chiropractic education and patient care in the delivery of her mandate.

Bradaric-Baus holds an Honours, Bachelor of Science and PhD in Organic Chemistry from McMaster University. She has authored and presented numerous scientific articles and has significant research experience resulting in both grant funding and patent ownership. Within academia, she has led academic priorities that include academic programming and quality, partnerships and pathways, internationalization, co-operative education, student retention and continuing education and has experience with simulation and blended learning.

In addition to her leadership experience at CMCC, Bradaric-Baus has senior academic leadership experience as Vice President, Academic at Mohawk College, Dean of Science and Engineering Technology at Seneca College and Dean of Technology at Niagara College. She includes within her leadership experience strong employee engagement and successful labour relations, prioritizing work and study experiences that support the well being of both staff and students.

"With the selection of Dr. Bradaric-Baus as CMCC's next President, the Board of Governors is confident that under her very capable direction, CMCC will continue to maintain its position as a preeminent institution of higher education dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, research, patient care, and community engagement. Dr. Bradaric-Baus has demonstrated her deep commitment to CMCC and to chiropractic. She is fully invested in CMCC's evolution and its responsibility to the profession. "As Chair of the Board of Governors, I thank and commend Dave Wickes for his exceptional vision and relentless energy with which he led CMCC this past decade. He and his leadership team made our institution stronger than ever, earning the respect and admiration of the chiropractic profession and the higher education community," stated Board of Governors Chair, Dr. Mark Perrett.

"I am excited to be taking on this role and to have the opportunity to further expand CMCC's reach and reputation through academic programming and partnerships, clinical collaborations, research and community engagement," says Bradaric-Baus. "I look forward to continuing to build on its solid foundation and am committed to moving forward with its mission and vision, and in preparing our graduates for their important roles in the future of health care."

CMCC initiated an international search to fill the position following the announcement of the retirement of Dr. David Wickes, working with the executive search firm Feldman, Daxon Partners Inc. and the presidential search committee, consisting of members of the CMCC Board of Governors and representatives from among faculty, staff, students, and alumni. The committee reviewed an international pool of candidates and made a recommendation to the CMCC Board of Governors.

"I extend my sincere thanks to the members of the search committee for their commitment to the process and ensuring the voices of staff, faculty, alumni and key stakeholders were heard," said presidential search Committee Chair Dr. Greg Woolfrey.

President Wickes added his enthusiastic endorsement to the Board's choice, "I am so immensely proud of all we have accomplished here over the past decade and am confident in the leadership that Dr. Bradaric-Baus will offer CMCC. She has the right set of skills, the depth of experience and leadership qualities that CMCC needs to continue to build on the momentum and innovative programs developed during my tenure. I am assured and confident that I leave CMCC in the very capable hands of a leader who will take CMCC to the next level." he stated.

CMCC's Executive Leadership Team welcomes Dr. Bradaric-Baus as president and looks forward to moving ahead with strength and optimism.

About CMCC

The Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College is an academic institution recognized for creating leaders in spinal health. With graduates practicing in 52 countries and faculty who are leaders in their fields, CMCC delivers world-class chiropractic education, research, and patient care. CMCC offers a four-year undergraduate program leading to a Doctor of Chiropractic Degree. This program is offered under the written consent of the Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities until 2030.

Spearheaded by the McMorland Family Research Chair in Mechanobiology with a focus on spine instability, degeneration, and joint dysfunction, CMCC researchers and graduate students contribute to the understanding and management of neuromusculoskeletal conditions. The Toronto campus features modern teaching and laboratory space, including new simulation and biomechanics laboratories with Force Sensing Table Technology® and extends across Toronto through its network of community-based interprofessional clinics that serve diverse patient populations. A not-for-profit, charitable organization, CMCC receives no direct government funding and relies on tuition, donations, auxiliary revenue, and special events for support.

For more information, visit www.cmcc.ca

