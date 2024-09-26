Dr. Cathy Bruce Shares Vision for Trent of Tomorrow at Official Presidential Installation

Community, leadership and sustainability: priorities for Trent University's ninth president & vice-chancellor

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Academic regalia, applause and a little bit of dancing conveyed an atmosphere of celebration at the installation ceremony for Trent University's ninth president and vice-chancellor, Dr. Cathy Bruce, at an outdoor ceremony at Tapscott-Lopes Court on Symons Campus in Peterborough.

Following remarks by Chancellor Stephen Stohn '66 and Chiefs Keith Knott '17 (hon) and Laurie Carr, President Bruce swore an oath administered by Doug Kirk '70, chair of the Board of Governors, and was officially installed as president and vice-chancellor.

Dr. Cathy Bruce is officially installed as President and Vice-Chancellor of Trent University (CNW Group/Trent University)

Addressing an audience of special guests, local dignitaries, faculty, staff, and students, President Bruce set the stage for her presidential term, leading with a message of hope and courage. Anchoring her vision in the feedback and consultations she has undertaken during her first months in the role, she shared priority areas for the "Trent of tomorrow" focused on community, leadership, and sustainability.

"In these first 90 days I have been asking questions and listening," said President Bruce. "I have heard feedback that fits into three overarching and interconnected themes: community and relationship building, lifelong learning and leadership, and sustainability."

Advancing work on the Seniors Village, elevating experiential learning and community-based research for students, strengthening collaboration with First Nations, and committing to the Trent Sustainable Energy Plan and zero-waste goals were among the initiatives President Bruce noted in her installation address.

President Bruce also highlighted maintaining financial sustainability for Trent and the University's $100-million Campaign for Momentous Change as key elements for success. Her remarks recognized Trent's leadership in enabling student and teacher efficacy—the belief in the abilities to learn and to teach—a concept at the core of President Bruce's expertise as a leading mathematics researcher and gifted teacher.

"When a teacher believes they can help students learn, they persist and take risks in their teaching. When a student believes they can learn, they stay the course in their studies. They take risks in class and contribute to discussions," said President Bruce. "This happens in a powerful way here at Trent University."

Reflecting on both Trent's past and its future, President Bruce spoke of the University's longstanding academic pillars in community engagement, interdisciplinary solutions, and environmental and social justice.

"I invite you to join me in a bold vision for Trent," stated President Bruce, "that Trent will be known as the university in Canada for propelling interdisciplinary, networked leaders – known for being the place where bright minds gather to experiment, to devise sustainable practices, to propel human rights and justice, to instill hope and to act with courage."

"Dr. Cathy Bruce is the right leader to guide Trent into its next chapter, building on the University's strong foundation of excellence and innovation," said Chair Kirk. "Her vision for community, leadership, and both financial and environmental sustainability resonates deeply with the values that define Trent, and we are confident that she will continue to foster growth and success across our campuses. With Cathy at the helm, Trent is well-positioned to thrive in the years ahead and to make an even greater impact on our students, our community, and the world."

Looking to her term ahead, President Bruce rallied the Trent community and its partners to "hold on to hope and courage" and come together to advantage opportunities and navigate challenges.

About Trent University

One of Canada's top universities, Trent University was founded on the ideal of interactive learning that's personal, purposeful and transformative. Consistently recognized nationally for leadership in teaching, research and student satisfaction, Trent attracts excellent students from across the country and around the world. Here, undergraduate and graduate students connect and collaborate with faculty, staff and their peers through diverse communities that span residential colleges, classrooms, disciplines, hands-on research, co-curricular and community-based activities. Across all disciplines, Trent brings critical, integrative thinking to life every day. Today, Trent's unique approach to personal development through supportive, collaborative community engagement is in more demand than ever. Students lead the way by co-creating experiences rooted in dialogue, diverse perspectives and collaboration. In a learning environment that builds life-long passion for inclusion, leadership and social change, Trent's students, alumni, faculty and staff are engaged global citizens who are catalysts in developing sustainable solutions to complex issues. Trent's Peterborough campus boasts award-winning architecture in a breathtaking natural setting on the banks of the Otonabee River, just 90 minutes from downtown Toronto, while Trent University Durham Greater Toronto Area, delivers a distinct mix of programming in the east GTA.

If you no longer wish to receive news releases and advisories from Trent University, please email [email protected] to unsubscribe. Accessible versions of this document are available upon request at trentu.ca/accessible

SOURCE Trent University

For more information contact: Celia Grimbly, Manager, Communications, Trent University, (705) 748-1011 x6240 or [email protected]