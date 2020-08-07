Dr. Caroline Tosoni Joins with Dermapure

Represents Dermapure's entry into the Ottawa market and the second partnership in Ontario

MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Dermapure Group ("Dermapure") and Tosoni MD are pleased to announce the affiliation of Dr. Caroline Tosoni, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Tosoni MD, and her team with Dermapure, a leading network of clinics specializing in aesthetic medicine and non-surgical rejuvenation treatments. Based in Ottawa, Tosoni MD is recognized as a leading aesthetic dermatology and rejuvenation clinic. This new affiliation represents Dermapure's entry into the Ottawa area and its sixteenth clinic across Canada (including affiliated Project Skin MD clinics).

Dr. Caroline Tosoni is an accomplished physician with over 20 years of experience in cosmetic medicine. Recognized in the industry and by her peers as one of the most experienced and skilled cosmetic physicians in Canada, she is one out of a select few in Canada to have been awarded the Triple Diamond Status by Allergan in recognition of her exemplary injection work. Dr. Tosoni is regularly featured in the media and publications, sharing her expertise and experience on a variety of non-surgical medical aesthetic treatments as a recognized expert in her field.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Tosoni and the Tosoni MD team join Dermapure and to welcome them to the Dermapure family. Dr. Tosoni is respected and admired by her peers, not only in the Ottawa region, but in Gatineau, Orleans and beyond, and we are excited to partner together, extending the reach of the Dermapure Group as a leader in the industry throughout Canada," said Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure.

"I am extremely pleased to join Dermapure and introduce the Dermapure brand to Ottawa. At Tosoni MD, we have established an exceptional reputation of our personalized and professional services in the medical cosmetic field. Partnering with the Dermapure Group whom shares the same standard of excellence creates new opportunities for growth while continuing to service our patients' cosmetic and rejuvenation needs," said Dr. Tosoni.

This latest affiliation represents Dermapure's second clinic in Ontario and a continuation of expansion across Canada. "I am delighted to welcome Dr. Tosoni and her team and proud to be able to attract someone of such caliber and with such human qualities. It is exciting to bring the Dermapure concept to Ottawa. This new affiliation reinforces Dermapure as the partner of choice for practitioners in the aesthetics industry," said Francis Maheu, CEO of Functionalab Group, of which Dermapure is part.

About Dermapure

Dermapure is a premier network of aesthetic medicine clinics specializing in non-surgical rejuvenation treatments in Canada. Dermapure offers comprehensive treatment plans that combine the latest innovative technologies, topical products and dietary supplements to effectively fight the signs of aging. Dermapure has developed a unique consultation process following which a personalized action plan is designed to meet patients' immediate skin care needs and guide them toward their long-term anti-aging goals. Dermapure's philosophy is simple: deliver noticeable, natural-looking results that improve all aspects of skin, face and body health. Dermapure is part of the Functionalab Group.

For more information, visit www.dermapure.com/en

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is an innovative developer and marketer of beauty brands focused on the most attractive and fastest-growing segments: the professional aesthetic market with Dermapure, Project Skin MD and Functionalab, and the retail dermo-cosmetics market with Jouviance. Functionalab Group entered a strategic partnership with L'Oréal in 2019, paving the way for an eventual deployment of the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands outside Canada. Focusing on two distinct distribution channels, the Group brings innovation and learnings from each of the professional and retail markets to the consumer:

Together, Dermapure and Project Skin MD represent the leading and fastest-growing network of aesthetic medicine clinics offering non-invasive treatments combining the latest innovations in skin rejuvenating technologies with Functionalab's exclusive line of professional cosmeceuticals and SkinCeuticals product line to fight the most common signs of skin aging effectively.

Jouviance is an acclaimed Canadian-based dermatologist-developed line of skincare, distributed in approximately 3,500 retail points of sale in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia .

Functionalab Group was ranked among Canada's top performers in the PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies for four years in a row in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2016.

