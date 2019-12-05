Dr. Carl Tremblay appointed President of the Association des chirurgiens dentistes du Québec

A graduate of the Université de Montréal's Faculty of Dentistry in 1992, Dr. Carl Tremblay owns a dental health centre in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Since the very beginning of his career, he has shown exemplary commitment to his profession, particularly through his involvement in his region's dental society since 1993. In addition, he has served on the ACDQ's Board of Directors since 2007, where he has held various roles, such as Treasurer from 2010 to 2018. Likewise, he has sat on the boards of directors of the Société de services dentaires and Sogedent, the ACDQ's subsidiaries. Dr. Tremblay also holds a certificate in financial planning.

"The challenges are great and I am aware that the privilege which has been granted to me comes with great responsibilities. It is in the spirit of continuity, but with a fresh vision, that I begin this new term, and I count on continuing the important work that has been done in recent years by my predecessor, Dr. Langlois, whom I wish to thank. Through his commitment, devotion and passion for the profession, he has definitely helped defend and promote dentistry as a profession in Quebec," said Dr. Tremblay at his appointment.

About the ACDQ

The mission of the Association des chirurgiens dentistes du Québec, which was formed in 1966 under the Professional Syndicates Act, is to study, defend and develop the professional, economic and social interests of its members. It also strives to gain recognition for its members' expertise, contribute to their training, defend the value and importance of their services, negotiate all necessary agreements on their behalf, and support research, social action, and humanitarian activities.

SOURCE ASSOCIATION DES CHIRURGIENS DENTISTES DU QUEBEC (ACDQ)

For further information: Annie Massicotte, Senior Communications Advisor, 514 282-1425, ext. 234

Related Links

www.acdq.qc.ca

