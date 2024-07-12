Dr. Brian Price Joins Dr. Segal and Associates

NORTH YORK, ON, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Dr. Segal and Associates is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Brian Price to our esteemed team of dental professionals. Dr. Price will be joining us at our clinic located at 77 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M2N 2H5. He can be reached at 416-223-2553 for appointments and inquiries.

Dr. Brian Price is a highly skilled General Dentist, holding a BSc, Dip Bact, and DDS. In addition to his extensive dental qualifications, Dr. Price also specializes in Dip Acupuncture and Dip Professional Hypnosis, bringing a unique and holistic approach to dental care. Furthermore, Dr. Price is the President of the York Region Practical Dental Study Club, where he leads continuing education and professional development initiatives for dental practitioners.

Renowned for his gentle and compassionate demeanor, Dr. Price is committed to providing the highest quality dental care to all his patients. His expertise in both traditional dentistry and alternative therapies ensures a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to each individual's needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Price to our team," said Dr. Segal, founder of Dr. Segal and Associates. "His dedication to patient care and innovative approach to dentistry aligns perfectly with our clinic's mission to offer exceptional dental services in a comfortable and caring environment."

Patients of Dr. Segal and Associates can look forward to the same high standards of care with the added benefit of Dr. Price's unique qualifications and gentle touch.

About Dr. Segal and Associates

Dr. Segal and Associates is a leading dental clinic in North York, committed to providing top-tier dental care. Our team of experienced professionals offers a wide range of services, ensuring that our patients receive the best possible treatment in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

SOURCE Dr. Brian Price

