Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation tackles Toronto's epidemic of gender-based violence by providing pro-bono dental and rehabilitative care to survivors

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation is proud to announce its first annual walkathon, Stride for Survivors, taking place on September 3rd in E. T. Seton Park. All proceeds will be used to fund concrete treatments for female survivors of GBV/IPV.

Dr. Tina Meisami and the volunteer practitioners at the Foundation are no strangers to the devastating effects of violence on the lives of women. For the past 15 years, this grassroots, non-profit organization has helped women break the vicious cycle of abuse, depression, self-neglect and deterioration of health and sense of self-worth through the delivery of concrete dental, surgical, and rehabilitative care. In 2022, Foundation delivered over $200k in pro-bono care, and to date has donated a total of $1.2 million in treatment. As Toronto faces an epidemic of gender-based violence in the city, the team aims to raise more funds to increase its impact.

To learn more about the walkathon and how you can donate or participate, please visit: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/restoringsmiles/events/stride-for-survivors/ or contact Alyssandra at [email protected] (alternatively, please call or text at (437)234-6621).

