DR. BORNA MEISAMI COMMEMORATIVE FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 14 YEAR ANNIVERSARY THIS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Foundation calls out gender bias, discrimination, and subjugation to create a more equitable world.

We call for Embracing Equity for All Women all over the World.

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On International Women's Day 2023, the Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation enters its 14th year of operation, celebrating key milestones and new programs to #EmbraceEquity. Through Restoring Smiles, Restoring Strength, and Restoring Sleep, the Foundation provides compassionate, pro-bono dental, medical, and reconstructive care for female survivors of gender based violence living in over 50 Ontario-based shelters. Most recently the Foundation has partnered with 34 Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Care Centres in Ontario.

Every Woman Counts, "Over the past 13 years providing compassionate and trauma sensitive care we've learned the real impact on the lives of women we treat is not only physical but also involves a fundamental change in survivors' sense of wellbeing. It is crucial we continue bringing attention to the devastating impact of intimate partner abuse and gender-based violence and the mental and physical trauma that results. Our compassionate and comprehensive gold standard care treats the whole patient and has a profound impact on the physiological ability of the brain to heal itself, helping patients overcome many barriers. When we create a more gender equal and inclusive world, we create a better world," says Dr. Tina Meisami, Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation.

Since the foundation's inception on International Women's Day in 2010, it has provided over $1.2 million in private treatment, and grown to include the services of more than 50 practitioners. This past year the Foundation delivered more than $160,000 in services, tripling the previous year, and setting a new annual record. We have received donations and grants from partner organizations including the Canadian Women's Foundation and Green Shield Canada. With their help the foundation is seeing strong traction in the post-pandemic outlook, and combating the increase in intimate partner abuse during lockdown. In addition, the Foundation is partnering with the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health to help investigate the individual and societal costs of racialized survivors' sub-par access to essential dental care.

For more information, please visit: https://www.drbmeisamifoundation.com/

ABOUT THE DR. BORNA MEISAMI COMMEMORATIVE FOUNDATION

The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation is a registered non-profit charity dedicated to helping women rebuild their lives after gender-based violence. Founded in honour of Dr. Tina Meisami's late brother, Borna, who was an Orthopaedic surgeon, a feminist, and a humanitarian, the Foundation launched to help women rebuild their lives after IPV. The foundation provides compassionate, pro-bono treatments in dentistry, medicine, surgery, sleep and rehab medicine.

For more information, please visit: https://www.drbmeisamifoundation.com/

SOURCE Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation

For further information: Press contact: Pamela Valerio - [email protected]