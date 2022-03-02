DR. BORNA MEISAMI COMMEMORATIVE FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 12 YEAR ANNIVERSARY THIS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Foundation calls out gender bias, discrimination, and stereotyping to create a gender equal world

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation, a non-profit organization, enters its 12th year of operation on International Women's Day, celebrating key milestones and new programs to #BreakTheBias. Through Restoring Smiles (RS), Restoring Strength (RSTR) and Restoring Sleep (RSLP), the Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation (DBMF) provides compassionate, pro-bono dental, medical, and reconstructive care for women and gender-diverse persons (GDPs) who are victims of gender-based violence (GBV) living in Ontario-based shelters without access to these essential healthcare services.

The foundation has recently appointed five new Directors, including Dr. Maureen Fenn (Director of Restoring Smiles Program), Dr. Franco Tavazzani (Director of Restoring Strength Program), Dr. Indra Narang and Dr. Tina Meisami (Directors of Restoring Sleep Program) and Dr. Melanie Little (Director of Patient Screening for the Restoring Smiles Program).

Founded in honour of Dr. Tina Meisami's late brother who was an Orthopaedic surgeon and a humanitarian, the Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation launched to help women rebuild their lives after gender-based violence. Today, the foundation continues to advocate and drive awareness towards gender inequalities, gender-based violence, and domestic physical abuse, as women in Canada continue to disproportionately experience the most severe forms of intimate partner violence ( Adam Cotter, Canadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics, 2021 ), sexual abuse, and violence.

"Over the past 12 years, we've learned the real impact on the lives of women we treat is not just the oral healthcare provided but a fundamental change in the individual's sense of wellbeing when they feel included and have autonomy to make decisions about their own health and wellbeing. It's crucial we continue bringing attention to the impact and traumas from incidences of sexual abuse, physical abuse, and other forms of gender-based violence. When we create a more gender equal and inclusive world, we create a better world," says Dr. Tina Meisami, Founder and Executive Director of the foundation.

Dr. Meisami and the foundation exemplify an unwavering pursuit of a gender equal world. She was recently recognized and awarded the North York General Hospital Peter Newman Humanitarian Award, an award that honours those who display a tremendous commitment to the welfare of people or a community. Dr. Tina Meisami was also a recipient of the 2021 YWCA Women of Distinction Award for the Health Category, an award for outstanding contributions for advancement of women and girls' lives in society. What's more, the foundation works collaboratively and closely with the University Health Network, University of Toronto's Faculty of Dentistry and local high schools, to engage, educate and inspire younger generations to become powerful voices early on for those experiencing gender bias and inequality amongst their peers and community.

Since the foundation's inception on International Women's Day in 2010, it has provided over $1 million in procedures and this year was granted $125,000 through the Safer and Stronger Emergency and Renewal Funding program. The organization received "GSC Community Impact Fund at Toronto Foundation", an amount of $75,000 from Green Shield Canada, which will support staffing for intake, coordination and oversight; training and mentorship, (i.e. trauma-informed approaches to service for healthcare professionals). With a respected network of associates, volunteers, and an accomplished board, the Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation continues to provide professional treatments to victims of gender-based violence, including alleviating injuries, fully reconstructing muscle and joint movement, sleep, teeth, oral health and jaw function, fostering an opportunity of hope and resilience to survivors of gender-based abuse.

The foundation is focused on fostering connections and strengthening its network of support to be able to provide more comprehensive healthcare/treatment for vulnerable women survivors of gender-based violence.

ABOUT THE DR. BORNA MEISAMI COMMEMORATIVE FOUNDATION

The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation is a registered non-profit charity dedicated to helping women rebuild their lives after gender-based violence. The foundation provides compassionate, pro-bono treatments in sleep medicine, dentistry, orthopedic surgery, and rehabilitative and physical therapy for survivors of gender-based violence living in shelters in Ontario. The foundation works closely with more than 50 women's shelters in Ontario and Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Acute Care Centres (SADVACC), to identify survivors in need of care. The physical transformation offers these women a chance at healing, and building toward a future beyond their personal history of trauma. The sense of wellbeing and confidence observed in our patients helps them achieve their social and career goals. And in turn, improving access to income and access to resources has profound impact on their health and their children's health and betterment of their lives.

For more information, please visit: https://www.drbmeisamifoundation.com/

