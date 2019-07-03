Dr. Blaine Joins Alternate Health as New President, Chief Medical Officer and Company Director

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Alternate Health Corp., ("Alternate Health" or the "Company") (CSE:AHG) (OTCQB:AHGIF), an international leader in CBD extraction, product development and distribution, announced today the appointment of Dr. Robert Blaine to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Blaine will assume the role immediately and also join Alternate Health's Senior Management Team as the Company's President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

"Alternate Health is very pleased to have Dr. Blaine as a key contributor to our corporate go-forward strategies," says Howard Mann, CEO of Alternate Health. "We believe Dr. Blaine's 25 years of experience as a physician will be essential to our focus on the global CBD industry."

Alternate Health previously announced on May 2, 2019, and June 20, 2019, the acquisition of Blaine Labs Inc., an FDA-licensed medical manufacturer based in Greater Los Angeles, California. Founded by Dr. Blaine in 1996, Blaine Labs has 23 years of experience manufacturing FDA-registered and cGMP-compliant medical products. Dr. Blaine's vast experience and leadership are an invaluable asset to Alternate Health, providing ongoing oversight of the manufacturing and production side of the business.

"I am excited to join Alternate Health's Board of Directors and Senior Management Team," says Dr. Blaine. "My goal is to aid in Alternate Health's transition to become a federal drug manufacturer and to oversee the addition of hemp-derived CBDs to our existing product line."

Alternate Health is working closely with Dr. Blaine on developing proprietary CBD-infused medical products. On June 20, 2019, the Alternate Health announced the launch of Hempnesic, the first hemp-derived pain-relieving gel developed by Blaine Labs. Dr. Blaine's experience and industry relationships will be essential as Alternate Health targets national distribution of its hemp-derived CBD products.

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health (CSE: AHG, OTCQB: AHGIF) is an international leader in the hemp-derived CBD industry, including extraction, product development and distribution. Through Alternate Health's subsidiary, Blaine Labs, the Company has 23 years of experience in FDA-registered and cGMP medical product manufacturing and distribution, with over 50 product SKUs available from major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, CVS and Walgreens. Alternate Health's innovative software systems provide the platform for the company's diverse operations, including CBD product distribution, hemp-derived extract manufacturing, blockchain tax collection systems and electronic medical records (EMR) platforms.

Alternate Health's corporate office is located in Toronto, Canada, with additional offices in Venice, California, and San Antonio, Texas. The Company is well positioned to reinvest internal operating cash flow in its platform and product development over the long term, creating an attractive investment profile for its shareholders. For more information about Alternate Health Corp., visit www.alternatehealth.com.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations, business prospects, anticipated growth and potential revenues are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Alternate Health Corp.

For further information: Investor Contact: Jim Griffiths | Investor Relations; Jim Tykoliz | Company Director, 1.416.607.5757

Related Links

http://www.alternatehealth.ca/

