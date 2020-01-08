Dr. Barry Dolman joins Altima Dental as Director, Regulatory and Clinical Affairs

"During the past year, I surveyed the Canadian landscape to find an organization owned and operated by dentists offering a corporate acquisition option that also promotes excellent patient care," says Dr. Dolman.

In choosing to work with Altima, Dr. Dolman will be collaborating with the broader Altima team to educate new graduate dentists and those new to Canada on the Altima model.

"I hope to use my knowledge to assure dentists who are looking for a positive management opportunity for their practice that they can continue to provide quality dentistry, have a fair transition and exit strategy and most importantly assure that their patients will be well cared for," says Dolman who will also provide oversight of Altima's ever-expanding network of clinics.

"Altima finally provides a real choice to dentists looking for an alternative without the added costs of brokerage agent commissions," says Dolman. "and a cost-effective option for new graduates to practice in a mentoring environment without the risks often associated with starting a new practice."

A guest lecturer to both the Federation of European Dental Competent Authorities and Regulators in Paris and at the World Health Professions Alliance in Geneva, Dr. Dolman continues to emphasize the importance of adapting to both disruptive technologies and new models of practice delivery.

Dr. Dolman holds a doctorate in dental medicine from the University of Montreal, and bachelor's degree in science from McGill University. Completing two elected mandates as President of the Order of dentists in 2019 he will continue to maintain his private practice, while serving in the Director role at Altima.

In choosing to work with Altima in the Quebec market, Dr. Dolman referenced Dr. Sven Grail and Dr. George Christodoulou, who founded Altima Dental in 1993. "Their passion for dentistry has been a key factor in my decision."

For more information about Altima Dental, visit www.AltimaDental.com.

