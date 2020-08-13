Dr. Anthony Fauci, Maria Ressa to speak at World News Day virtual event

World News Day, presented by the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the World Editors Forum , is dedicated to highlighting the value of journalism in an age of misinformation. Brian Stelter , chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide and host of the weekly Reliable Sources , will host the webcast.

"We are living through a truth emergency on top of a global public health emergency," says Stelter. "Throughout it all, newsrooms and journalists must stay tethered to the truth.

"We know there is a hunger for reliable news and information. So we have an enduring task: to keep unearthing it and working hard to tell it. World News Day is a valuable chance to celebrate the people who are winning the war on truth."

Now in its third year, World News Day celebrates the stories, the people, the reporting and the professional news organizations that are dedicated to improving lives, challenging the status quo, holding those in power to account and supporting freedom and democracy.

Dr. Fauci, a top U.S. infectious disease expert, has been a prominent public presence during the COVID-19 crisis. Ressa was convicted of cyber libel in June in a controversial court decision which observers around the world regard as related to Rappler's critical coverage of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and as an attempt to silence her in particular and the media in general. Additional World News Day speakers on the program include:

Omar Jimenez , Chicago -based CNN correspondent, with CBC News senior correspondent Susan Ormiston , on media, race, police and protests;

, -based CNN correspondent, with CBC News senior correspondent , on media, race, police and protests; Jon Swaine , investigative reporter with the Washington Post , on how a dozen people protesting the death of George Floyd were partially blinded by police;

, investigative reporter with the , on how a dozen people protesting the death of were partially blinded by police; Adam B. Ellick , director and executive producer of Opinion Video with The New York Times , on the "Equal Play" story that highlights the issues preventing the advancement of female athletes and coaches;

, director and executive producer of Opinion Video with , on the "Equal Play" story that highlights the issues preventing the advancement of female athletes and coaches; Tanya Talaga , author and journalist, with water activist Autumn Peltier on systemic issues facing Indigenous communities;

, author and journalist, with water activist on systemic issues facing Indigenous communities; Sara Mojtehedzadeh , Toronto Star work and wealth reporter, with Juan Pardinas , general editor director of Mexican newspaper Reforma , on issues facing Mexico and its migrant workers;

, work and wealth reporter, with , general editor director of Mexican newspaper , on issues facing and its migrant workers; Nathan VanderKlippe , Beijing -based Asia correspondent for The Globe and Mail , on China's repression of the Uyghur population, the Muslim minority group;

, -based correspondent for , on repression of the Uyghur population, the Muslim minority group; Indira Lakshmanan , senior executive editor, and Robert Kunzig , senior environment editor, both of National Geographic , on the progress and setbacks in tackling the climate crisis; and

, senior executive editor, and , senior environment editor, both of , on the progress and setbacks in tackling the climate crisis; and Richard Gingras , Google's vice-president of news, on the pressure points facing big tech.

In addition to the virtual event, World News Day also consists of a global campaign to secure the participation of more than 100 newsrooms from around the globe to draw attention to the vital work of professional journalists and newsrooms, and the impact they have in the communities they serve.

Visit www.worldnewsday.org to find out more about the global campaign and sign up to watch the virtual show.

The CJF thanks the support of the Google News Initiative and in-kind supporter CISION.

#WorldNewsDay #JournalismMatters

Twitter: @WND2020

Facebook: @WorldNewsDay2020

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates, and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

