Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan to be the first woman appointed as Humber College President and CEO

Vaughan will become Humber's fifth President and CEO

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Humber College has appointed Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan as its new President and CEO. Dr. Vaughan will be the first woman to hold the position and is the fifth President and CEO in Humber's history. She will begin her term on August 29, 2022, following the retirement of current President, Dr. Chris Whitaker.

A distinguished and internationally recognized lifelong learner, Dr. Vaughan brings more than 30 years of post-secondary success and experience to Humber. She is known for driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and social and economic development through applied research, unique hands-on experiential learning opportunities, and industry partnerships.

"The selection of Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan as the first woman to be Humber's President and CEO is a historical appointment," said Ana Fernandes, Chair, Humber College Board of Governors. "Throughout the selection process, Dr. Vaughan proved herself to be the ideal person to lead Humber into the post-pandemic future of learning, teaching and strengthening the College's unique approach to polytechnic education."

Dr. Vaughan comes to Humber from Loyalist College in Belleville, Ontario where she has been President and CEO since 2016. Prior to that she was the President and CEO of the College of the North Atlantic, in Newfoundland and Labrador, from 2011-2016 where she was recognized as a Top 50 CEO in Atlantic Canada in 2015.

"Humber is Canada's pre-eminent college and I'm thrilled to be joining a strong team of faculty and staff dedicated to student success. I'm inspired by Humber's values and strategic priorities and all the ways in which Humber helps people gain the knowledge and skills they need to lead and innovate," said Dr. Vaughan. "I am also excited about amplifying stories about the many achievements of Humber students and alumni who embody Humber's national reputation and the value of polytechnic learning."

Dr. Vaughan also holds many other positions that showcase her passion about the transformative power of post-secondary education. As Co-Chair of eCampusOntario's Board of Directors she works to advance economic and social development through expanding access to education and helping to pioneer the sector's micro-credential movement. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Ontario Genomics, a non-profit leading genomics innovation across key sectors to support the development of Ontario's knowledge-based economy. Dr. Vaughan's significant contributions to the evolution of online learning have earned numerous accolades nationally and internationally for her leadership and research in the field, including being selected to participate in the Governor General Canadian Leadership Conference in 2004.

In 2018, Dr. Vaughan was appointed to serve as an Honorary Colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force, affiliated with the 426 Training Squadron, 8 Wing, CFB Trenton. In addition to her contributions locally, Dr. Vaughan is actively engaged in the college sector and currently serves as Chair of the Management Board for College Employers Council.

Dr. Vaughan is proud of her early roots in student leadership which sparked her interest and career in higher education. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Education from Memorial University; certificates in Public Administration and Business from Memorial University; a Master of Arts in Higher Education from the University of British Columbia, and a Masters Certificate in Project Management from York University/Memorial University. Dr. Vaughan received her doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of Calgary in 2015.

Humber College is focused on our students' future. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber students receive in-depth theoretical learning and hands-on experience with applied research and extensive industry connections. Humber provides career-focused education to more than 38,000 full-time and 19,000 part-time students and professional learners in-person at three main Toronto locations and online. A comprehensive range of credentials, including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships, and certificates, prepare career-ready global citizens to move seamlessly from education to employment. More than 86 per cent of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies. Visit humber.ca.

