Dr. Adrian Le appointed as Chief Medical Officer of Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada (RMIC)

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada (RMIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Adrian Le as its Chief Medical Officer.

A leading expert in the field of regenerative medicine and orthobiologics, Dr. Le completed his residency at the University of Toronto before going on to complete his sub-specialization fellowship at Stanford University. Dr. Le has written several academic publications on the use of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and other orthobiologic therapies to treat musculoskeletal conditions, such as osteoarthritis. Dr. Le was also the lead author of the book chapter on orthobiologics for DeLee, Drez and Miller's Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (5th Edition), the most widely used textbook in the field.

Dr. Le currently serves as the President & Chair of the Canadian Board of Orthobiologics and Regenerative Medicine (CBORM), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the safe and responsible use of orthobiologics and regenerative medicine therapies in clinical practice. CBORM and Dr. Le will lead the creation and maintenance of a national data registry on patient outcomes for orthobiologics in Canada. RMIC physicians and clinics will participate in this registry to further develop evidence-based medicine in orthobiologics.

"It is a great pleasure to be joining the Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada to further the innovation of orthobiologics and regenerative medicine in Canada. My personal goal, especially with the not-for-profit team at CBORM, has always been centred on advocating for the ethical practice of orthobiologics. Joining RMIC is an exciting opportunity to further that mission," said Dr. Le, "RMIC has demonstrated a commitment to ensuring best-in-class quality of care in the field of orthobiologics, with a keen eye on regulatory compliance. This commitment was clearly demonstrated in their accreditation partnership with CBORM, ensuring that Canadians seeking orthobiologic and regenerative medicine treatments receive care that is of the highest possible standard from our physicians and clinics."

Dr. Le will be responsible for medical and clinical affairs, and will have an advisory role to senior management and the board of directors.

About RMIC:

Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada (RMIC) is Canada's leading institution for providing regenerative medicine and orthobiologics. RMIC has developed a patent-pending procedure protocol for the treatment of orthopedic maladies, including osteoarthritis, using autologous adipose tissue. Our goal is to support our network of physicians and clinics in order to provide patients with cutting-edge orthobiologic care that is less invasive and less risky than surgery.

