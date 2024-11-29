DP World Expands Port Saint John Capacity with Arrival of Largest Cranes to Date

The two additional cranes will boost capacity, fuel economic growth, and strengthen Port Saint John as a key Atlantic gateway for global trade.

SAINT JOHN, NB, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, and Port Saint John have welcomed two of the largest cranes ever deployed at the port. The cranes will enhance the port's container handling capacity and increase operational efficiency, strengthening the region's role in global trade and positioning Saint John as a key Atlantic gateway.

The new additions, each with an impressive outreach of 65 meters, can span up to 24 containers wide, enabling them to service vessels with capacities exceeding 10,000 TEUs. With these arrivals, the port now hosts six quay cranes—its highest capacity yet.

DP World brought its first two cranes to Port Saint John in 2017, followed by two additional post-Panamax cranes in 2023. The company announced the arrival of the newest cranes earlier this year.

The cranes arrived in Port Saint John on November 29, 2024. They set sail from the Port of Virginia in Norfolk, Virginia, on November 25, and traveled 720 nautical miles up the Eastern seaboard to reach their new home in Saint John. The cranes are expected to be operational in early 2025.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: "We are proud to enhance Port Saint John's capabilities with these advanced cranes. Their extended reach and capacity will enable DP World to handle larger vessels, bolstering the port's container throughput and efficiency. With its ambitious modernization projects, global connections to over 500 ports, and seamless intermodal transport links, Port Saint John is primed for significant growth. With our ongoing investments and commitment to the community, we're confident the port will continue to evolve into a vital, competitive gateway on Canada's East Coast, driving economic impact for the region."

The cranes' arrival aligns with completion of the port's $250 million modernization project, highlighting Port Saint John's growing role as a premier Atlantic gateway.

Craig Bell Estabrooks, President and CEO of Port Saint John said: "The arrival of two additional cranes marks yet another transformational milestone for our port. Expanding capacity and improving efficiency will be key to delivering further jobs and prosperity for our region."

Jack Keir, Chair, Port Saint John Board of Directors, said: "Having a world-class partner like DP World continuing to invest in our port is great news. The momentum sparked by our modernized infrastructure continues to pay off for our community."

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 113,000 employees from 160 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

SOURCE DP World

DP World Americas Media Contact: Melina Vissat, Head of Communications, M: (+1) 704-605-6159, E: [email protected]