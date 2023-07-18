DP World Appoints Douglas Smith as Chief Executive Officer, Canada

Industry veteran Douglas Smith to take the helm as CEO of DP World's Canadian operations.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - DP World, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Douglas Smith as Chief Executive Officer of DP World's operations in Canada. Smith will be responsible for executing DP World's vision in Canada, leading the company's portfolio of operations, and driving efficient, sustainable end-to-end supply chain solutions for customers across North America.

"Doug joins DP World with an impressive track record of achieving ambitious operational goals in challenging environments, launching new services, and excelling across various functional areas. His leadership skills and extensive industry experience will be invaluable in fostering the innovation and business transformation program underway that will expand DP World's supply chain solutions portfolio in Canada," said Morten Johansen, COO of DP World Americas.

"I am honoured to join the DP World's talented team of professionals in Canada. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen DP World's position across the Canadian supply chain landscape and deliver exceptional value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders," said Douglas Smith, CEO of DP World (Canada), Inc.

Smith will be replacing Maksim Mihic, who will be assuming a new role as Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Engineering, Ports & Terminals for DP World in Dubai, UAE. Mihic, who has been with DP World for more than 25 years, was instrumental in expanding DP World's operations in Canada. Under his leadership, DP World grew from a single container terminal (DP World Vancouver) to the largest operator in Canada, with a total of five terminal locations: Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John and Vancouver, and sizable logistics operation at multiple locations.

Smith brings almost 30 years of industry expertise backed by a distinguished career in international trade, shipping, and logistics. He began his career with Sealand Service, Inc. and has held key positions at Maersk, APM Terminals, and Global Ports Management, which have taken him to 17 different locations across six countries and three continents. Most recently, he served as Joint President and CEO of Mundra and Tuna Ports at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in Mundra, India.

Smith holds an MBA in Global Management from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. He was honourably discharged as Lieutenant Commander with the United States Naval Reserve in 2009.

For further information: For DP World media enquiries, please contact: Angela Kirkham, Director of Communications, DP World Canada, [email protected], +1 604 252 2523; Melina Vissat, Head of Communications, North America, [email protected], +1 704-605-6159