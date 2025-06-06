Downtown Yonge BIA Unveils 2025 Summer Destination Lineup Make Downtown Yonge Your Ultimate Summer Destination!

"This isn't just summer in the city—it's a celebration of community, creativity, and connection," says Cheryll Diego, Public Realm Director of Downtown Yonge BIA. "We're inviting locals and visitors alike to rediscover Downtown Yonge through art, music, movement, and play."

2025 Summer Destination Signature Events:

🎶 Play The Parks, Presented by TD Bank

Running from June to September

Enjoy free weekly live concerts across key downtown green spaces including 777 Bay Plaza, College Park, McGill Parkette, and Trinity Square Park. For more info, visit https://downtownyonge.com//playtheparks/

🌙 College Park: After Hours

First Wednesdays (June to September).

Spend your evening at College Park with a perfect mix of community vibes and practical perks. Starting at 3PM, browse a lively maker's market, enjoy live music at 5PM, and unwind with an outdoor movie at 7PM—all part of College Park: After Hours.

While you're there, bring your bike for a free Bike Clinic, offering expert tune-ups, quick repairs, and maintenance tips from on-site mechanics.

For more info, visit https://downtownyonge.com//collegeparkafterhours/

🛼 Skates & Sounds: Roller Drag Ball, in partnership with Pride Toronto

Wednesday, June 18 (5–10PM)

Celebrate Pride with a high-energy roller rink experience, featuring drag performers on wheels, DJs, and a pop-up market. For more info, visit https://downtownyonge.com/pride/

🌿 Take A Break: Trinity Square Park, with support from IKEA Toronto Downtown

June–July | Monday to Friday (8AM–5PM)

Recharge with free daily activities at Trinity Square Park—a hidden gem tucked behind CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

🛍️ Flea Market, in partnership with The Toronto Flea Market

Saturday, July 12 (12–6PM)

A vintage lover's dream! Explore handcrafted goods, one-of-a-kind finds, and local artisan wares.

💪 Motivation Mondays, in partnership with YMCA Greater Toronto

August to September (6–7PM)

Free outdoor fitness sessions at College Park every Monday. (Excludes holidays.)

🎷 Music Walking Tour of Yonge Street, in partnership with The Mackenzie House

Tour Dates: Tuesday, July 22 (3 – 4:30PM)

Wednesday, August 6 (4 – 5:30PM)

Tuesday, September 2 (4 – 5:30PM)

Step into the rhythm of the city with a free guided walking tour that traces the rich musical history of Yonge Street—Toronto's original music corridor.

For more info, visit https://downtownyonge.com/arts-culture/musicwalkingtour/

📍 All events are free and family-friendly.

Beyond our Summer Destination signature events, there's always something happening in the heart of the city—from live performances at Sankofa Square to community festivals at Nathan Phillips Square and more. Come for one event, and you'll find yourself immersed in a summer of unexpected discoveries and vibrant downtown energy.

To explore the full calendar of events, visit: downtownyonge.com/summer or follow along @downtownyonge on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter)

About Downtown Yonge BIA

Established in 2001 along Toronto's iconic Yonge St., the Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area (DYBIA) is a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the culture and economy of our world-leading downtown neighbourhood through programs, partnerships, advocacy and outreach.

A champion for the mixed-use community of 2,000+ businesses and property owners in the heart of downtown Toronto, DYBIA is responsive, inclusive and collaborative, reaching beyond its boundaries to create innovative programs that help drive consistent growth in the community.

Representing more than $7 billion in commercial real estate, this vibrant downtown district is home to exceptional retail such as CF Toronto Eaton Centre, entertainment mainstays including the Ed Mirvish Theatre, the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres and Massey Hall, and a bustling post-secondary community at Toronto Metropolitan University and Toronto Film School, as well as over 100,000 residents within a 10-minute walk. All of which contribute to some of the highest pedestrian flows in Canada with over 60 million pedestrians annually.

SOURCE Downtown Yonge BIA

For media requests: Cheryll Diego, Public Realm Experience Manager, Downtown Yonge BIA, (647) 239-9003, [email protected]; Wayne Tsaur, SPECTRE Agency, [email protected], (647) 216-8656