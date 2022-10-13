MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - staerk group is proud to announce the launch of Mont , a completed development project located downtown at the vibrant intersection of Ste-Catherine and Mackay conveniently located right across Concordia University. A boutique building composed of 11 floors, 85 units, staerk group and partners introduce a hotel-like approach to traditional long term stays, all-inclusive, upscale units, seamlessly accessible.

Downtown Montreal's latest residential project offers its residents - mainly young professionals and students - breathtaking views of downtown and all the comfort of a high end hotel added to the convenience of extended stays with electricity, high speed Wi-Fi, premium furniture from Rove Concepts , upscale amenities and tech enabled accessibility features included. Whether you're here on business or for studies; Mont is the ideal home away from home.

ABOUT // staerk group is a real estate firm focused on boutique urban projects. We offer fully furnished, modern rentals strategically located so that our clientele can benefit from a headache-free lifestyle in the heart of the city as they simply pack their bags and do not have to worry about anything else regarding comfortable accommodation.

