Downtown Mississauga transforms into a giant urban snowpark

APIK presented by Samsung Galaxy, attracts world-class athletes for adrenaline-filled competition

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - VISIT Mississauga invites all to Celebration Square to experience the excitement of Ontario's first-of-its-kind epic skiing and snowboarding competition with an impressive $100,000 total purse. APIK Mississauga presented by Samsung Galaxy, is an adrenaline-packed winter action sports event, and will be held from February 7 to 9, 2025. Free admission is made possible by Visit Mississauga.

A snowboarder grinds the rail at APIK, an adrenaline-filled winter action sports event coming to Celebration Square in downtown Mississauga for the first time, February 7-9, 2025. This first-of-its-kind urban snowpark competition in Ontario will see more than 80 elite male and female skiers and snowboarders from Canada and around the world go head-to-head for a share of the $100,000 prize purse. Judged on the quality and style of their tricks and descents, the top snowboarder and skier will each take home $10,000. Admission is free, made possible by Visit Mississauga. For more information and the program schedule, visit https://apik.tribu.co/en/mississauga/ -- Photo credit: Jay Gallant. (CNW Group/Visit Mississauga) A rendering of the massive 11.2-metre-high, 86-metre-long urban snowpark for APIK Mississauga, presented by Samsung Galaxy, taking place in Celebration Square February 7-9, 2025. This towering structure – equivalent to a three-story building – features six different rail setups and will be blanketed in 2,000 cubic metres of natural and artificial snow. More than 80 top-tier athletes will compete in this high-adrenaline skiing and snowboarding competition for a share of the $100,000 prize purse. APIK Mississauga is free to attend, made possible by Visit Mississauga. For more information and the program schedule, visit https://apik.tribu.co/en/mississauga -- Photo credit: APIK / TRIBU (CNW Group/Visit Mississauga)

For three days, Celebration Square, located in downtown Mississauga, will host a series of free activities including a snowskate demo and lessons, and an impressive roster of professional athletes performing their mind-blowing tricks for the public to enjoy. From ski and snowboard enthusiasts to those looking to get outside for some heart-pounding weekend thrills, APIK Mississauga presented by Samsung Galaxy is the place to be this winter.

"We can't wait to welcome visitors as we transform Celebration Square into a winter sports haven - complete with skiing and snowboarding competitions in the middle of our city! We invite you to bring your whole family out to this free event and enjoy the magic of winter while you experience the rush of watching these incredibly talented athletes compete. It's going to be exhilarating, entertaining, and lots of fun. Come join us in February!" said Victoria Clarke, CEO of Visit Mississauga.

AN IMPRESSIVE LINEUP OF INTERNATIONAL ATHLETES

This urban snowpark is 11.2 metres high (comparable to a three-story building), 86 metres in length (almost the size of a football field), with six different types of rails. It will welcome a roster of professional athletes, including American skiing legend Tom Wallisch , Olympic skier from Newmarket, Ontario Megan Oldham , one of Europe's most popular freestyle skiers, Jesper Tjäder from Sweden, Olympian and X Games medallist, Quebec skier Olivia Asselin , American snowboarder and gold medal favorite in Aspen X Games, Pat Fava , Canadian Championship gold slopestyle medallist, Quebec snowboarder Frank Jobin , professional Canadian snowboarder Natalie Allport , and Quebec snowboarder and Olympic medalist, Laurie Blouin , who has brought home hardware from many celebrated ski and snowboard competitions.

More than 80 male and female athletes from Canada, the GTA and around the world will be going head-to-head on the slopes for a chance to win a $100,000 prize purse, equally distributed between men and women, judged on the quality and style of their tricks and descents. The first-place snowboarder and skier will each win $10,000.

The installation in Celebration Square, which was custom-built for the occasion, was created by Today's Park . An impressive 2,000 cubic metres of natural and artificial snow will blanket the structure, providing an optimal slope. The competition promises to bring out the very best in the participants, with music and flashing lights adding to the electrifying ambiance.

APIK is the second collaboration between TRIBU and Visit Mississauga, building on the successful JACKALOPE Action Sports Festival held last summer in Celebration Square. The event is presented by Samsung Galaxy, in association with Skrewball Whiskey and Corbetts Ski and Snowboard. Media partners are Newschoolers, Skier Magazine and Snowboard Canada Magazine.

"We're excited to be back at Celebration Square! We've always been about creating and developing bold and innovative concepts that generate unique, adrenaline-powered experiences," said Micah Desforges, TRIBU CEO. "We're bringing the snowy mountain spirit to the city with APIK Mississauga presented by Samsung Galaxy! After two successful editions of APIK in Montréal, we're proud to be able to inject this unique energy into downtown Mississauga and make it more attractive than ever."

PROGRAM

Friday, February 7 from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.: Snowskate (think skateboarding on snow, without bindings) takes centre stage with the best of the best athletes in North America showcasing this exciting new sport. Presented by Ambitions Snowskate .

Plus, all weekend long, festival-goers can try their hand at snowskate for free on a small hill by registering on-site.

Saturday, February 8 from 12:00 to 10:00 p.m.: Skiing competition, Samsung Galaxy Best trick and podium presentation.

Sunday, February 9 from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.: Snowboarding competition, Samsung Galaxy Best trick and podium presentation.

Throughout the three-day festival, visitors can also enjoy live DJ sets, vendors, food trucks, a winter beer garden and afterparties!

ABOUT

TRIBU builds solid relationships thanks to the power of adrenaline. It helps organizations forge stronger ties with youth and adults who are young at heart by creating daring, integrated experiences that get the adrenaline flowing and forge indelible memories. TRIBU is making sure that its generation will always have ways to have fun, celebrate and get inspired. www.tribu.co

Visit Mississauga is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the City of Mississauga. The organization is industry-led and responsible for developing a tourism strategy and leading tourism marketing and development efforts for the destination. The organization's mandate of implementing the City of Mississauga's Tourism Master Plan, Tourism Mississauga, is committed to promoting local businesses and coordinating large-scale events within the city. To learn more about Visit Mississauga or check out other exciting events coming to Mississauga; go to www.visitmississauga.ca.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Week of February 3rd : Finalization of the snowpark and site

: Finalization of the snowpark and site Friday, February 7 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. : Interview opportunity

: Interview opportunity Saturday, February 8 , starting at noon: Photo and interview opportunities with skiers: Tom Wallish and Megan Oldham .

, starting at noon: Photo and interview opportunities with skiers: and . Sunday, February 9 : Photo and interview opportunities with Laurie Blouin , Frank Jobin and Natalie Allport

: Photo and interview opportunities with , and See the schedule here .

. Teaser video here.

PRESS KIT

SOURCE Visit Mississauga

MEDIA CONTACT: For access to designated parking and competition areas or to request an interview, contact: Sophie Des Marais, for TRIBU: 514-234-4736, [email protected]; Laurie Weir / Will Lamont, for Visit Mississauga: 416-735-6919 / 647-382-7882, [email protected] / [email protected]