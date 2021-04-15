Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research (DAIR) Centre Announces New Executive Director Maryse Harvey

"I am thrilled to welcome aerospace industry veteran Maryse Harvey as Executive Director of DAIR," said Mr. Petrou. "Ms. Harvey has been deeply involved in DAIR as a consultant, and has amply demonstrated not only her leadership capabilities, but also her acute awareness of Canada's aerospace industrial R&D needs. The Board is resoundingly confident that Ms. Harvey possesses the experience, skills and connections to execute DAIR's mission to support Canadian industry advancement through DAIR's development of a world-leading aerospace innovation hub."

Ms. Harvey, a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in government decision-making, advocacy, public affairs and not-for-profit management, previously served four federal ministers, including her role as aerospace advisor to the Minister of Industry. Ms. Harvey has also previously held positions as Senior Vice-President of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) and Director of Government Relations at the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC). As owner of MH2 Advisory Services, her recent work with DAIR and other clients focused on governance, strategic planning, government and stakeholder relations, and executive coaching.

"Now more than ever, Canada must leverage the power of collaboration in order to retain its place on the global aerospace stage. DAIR's role in strengthening and broadening our home-grown, nationwide and collaborative aerospace innovation network will be key to Canadian efforts to aim higher and achieve even greater results than ever before," said Ms. Harvey.

Ms. Harvey says DAIR will help build Canadian aerospace R&D capacity not only by connecting key players in Ontario, but across Canada and beyond, including stronger integration with related industries that can contribute to Canada's aerospace capacity. "Part of DAIR's efforts will include a focus on building member capabilities through relevant and timely skills training," she added.

Ms. Harvey holds a BA in Economics from McGill University, a master's in business administration (MBA) from the Telfer School of Management and a Certificate in Human Resources Management from Cornell University. She also holds Graduate Certificates in Values-Based Leadership and in Executive Coaching from Royal Roads University. She succeeds outgoing Executive Director Samantha Anderton.

About DAIR

Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research (DAIR) is a not-for-profit whose mission is to revolutionize the collaboration environment by catalyzing innovation in aerospace and beyond. DAIR supports its members by offering access to state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure to accelerate leading-edge and sustainable research and technology adoption; creating training solutions for the business and technology challenges of today and tomorrow; providing a platform for industry, academia, and government synergies, to foster and advance R&D partnerships; and advocating for the aerospace industry locally, nationally, and globally.

SOURCE DAIR

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: Charlene D'Costa, Advisor, Strategic Communications, [email protected]