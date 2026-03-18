Dove Launches Latest Premium Skincare Innovation, Serum+ Oil Body Wash, Available at Mass Retailers

The beauty brand introduces a luxurious oil-to-foam body wash, for instant hydration without the greasy feel.

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Dove Canada is redefining everyday body care by bringing serum-inspired hydration and radiant results to the shower. The NEW Dove Serum+ Oil Body Wash Collection is a breakthrough innovation from Dove featuring two body wash oils that deliver serum-powered radiance and a luxurious feel in just one shower; like luxe oil washes, without the premium price tag.

Latest premium body wash innovation from Dove. (CNW Group/Dove Canada)

As beauty routines in Canada evolve to include ingredient-led innovation from head to toe, body care is no longer an afterthought. Consumers are embracing formulas that deliver real skin benefits in addition to a refined in shower experience. Dove's latest launch delivers on both fronts with 50 percent glycerin serum to support hydration and visible radiance, while leaving skin soft, smooth and without greasy residue.

"With this launch, Dove is bringing the luxe shower experience of an oil-based body wash to Canadian retailers," said Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care at Unilever Canada. "With its innovative formula and indulgent feel, Dove Serum+ Oil Body Wash elevates the care women already associate with Dove--leaving skin feeling deeply nourished for a healthy, radiant glow."

Co-created with dermatologists and beauty experts, the Dove Serum+ Oil Body Wash Collection features formulas designed to deliver luxurious sensorial experience and hydration, and are sulfate-free, paraben-free, pH balanced, vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free. This body care experience is crafted to be part of your daily routine with visible results you can feel.

The collection features two variants with individual fragrances and oils, designed to meet different skin needs and preferences:

Dove Serum+ Radiance Oil Body Wash : Powered by 50 per cent glycerin serum to support glowing, radiant looking skin, with warm, luminous notes of jojoba and monoi flower.

: Powered by 50 per cent glycerin serum to support glowing, radiant looking skin, with warm, luminous notes of jojoba and monoi flower. Dove Serum+ Soothing Oil Body Wash: Powered by 50 per cent glycerin serum to soften skin and enhance smoothness, with comforting almond oil and sandalwood notes.

Dove Serum+ Oil Body Wash is a beauty discovery that delivers radiant, healthy-looking skin, if you know, you glow.

Dove Serum+ Oil Body Wash is available now on Amazon and has officially launched at major retailers nationwide at an MSRP of $14.97 for 452 ml. The broader Dove Serum+ Body Wash Collection is available nationally starting at $11.27 for 547 ml.

For more information, visit www.dove.com/ca or follow @DoveCanada on social.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.





Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.





Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca/fr

Unilever USA | Unilever

At Unilever we meet everyday needs for nutrition, hygiene and personal care with brands that help people feel good, look good and get more out of life

SOURCE Dove Canada

Media Contact: Amandine Lucas, [email protected]