Dove Whole Body Deo Launches "Hot Seats," Giving Canadians the Chance to Win Tickets to the Summer's Hottest Shows at RBC Amphitheatre

New Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo delivers up to 72-hour odour protection, helping Canadians stay fresh, confident, and fully in the moment – without the burn – at this summer's hottest concerts.

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Dove is giving music fans access to this summer's hottest music moments with the launch of Dove Hot Seats, powered by the new Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo range. Dove Hot Seats gives fans the chance to win tickets to the hottest shows at RBC Amphitheatre this summer, one of Canada's premier live music venues, so they can let their bodies body to the music without the worry of odour.

The Dove Hot Seats truck popping up across Toronto with product sampling, coupons and alcohol-free mocktails inspired by the new Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo spray. (CNW Group/Dove Canada) Follow @hotseatsbydove on Instagram for a chance to win tickets to select RBC Amphitheatre shows this summer. (CNW Group/Dove Canada)

Starting today through May 29th, Ontario residents are invited to follow @hotseatsbydove on Instagram, where daily clues to secret passcodes will unlock access to exclusive ticket giveaways for select summer shows at RBC Amphitheatre. Fans who correctly solve the clues will gain access to the ticket giveaway experience. Bringing the experience beyond social, Torontonians can catch the Dove Hot Seats truck popping up around the city, featuring free product samples, coupons and alcohol-free mocktails inspired by the new Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo spray.

How Dove Hot Seats Works:

Follow @hotseatsbydove on Instagram for daily clues to secret passcodes from May 25 to 29

Crack each code and DM the correct answer to the account to unlock your chance to win

Receive exclusive access to enter for a chance to win tickets to select RBC Amphitheatre shows this summer

Catch the Dove Hot Seats truck across Toronto for product sampling and alcohol-free mocktails

With summer concert season heating up, Dove Hot Seats brings the benefits of the new Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo spray directly into the experience's fans are looking forward to most. From packed crowds to long summer nights, the new Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo spray is designed to deliver long-lasting odour protection and care wherever you need it, so Canadians can stay fresh, comfortable and fully in the moment all summer long. Gentle enough to use anywhere you apply it, from pits and intimates¹ to thighs and toes, the formulas are designed for comfort and confidence in every moment.

New Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo Spray combines up to 72-hour odour control with the nourishing benefits of skin care. Enriched with 35% nourishing serum , it helps leave skin feeling smooth while keeping you fresh, without the irritation of alcohol.

combines up to with the nourishing benefits of skin care. Enriched with , it helps leave skin feeling smooth while keeping you fresh, without the irritation of alcohol. Dermatologist and gynecologist-tested Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo Spray, it is available in 4 scents: Coconut and Vanilla, Raspberry and Rose, Peach and White Tea and NEW Gardenia Breeze. Dove Whole Body Deo is also available in an anti-chafe stick format.

"At Dove, we believe when your skin feels good, you feel good, and our new alcohol-free Whole Body Deo range is here to give you that extra boost," said Ashley Kelso, Sr. Brand Manager, Female Deodorants at Unilever Canada. "With Hot Seats, we're helping Canadians stay fresh and confident so they can be fully present at the shows they love, bringing Dove into the heart of live music culture, where confidence, comfort, and self-expression come together."

The Dove Hot Seats contest and truck activation will conclude on May 29. Full contest Rules & Regulations can be found at DoveHotSeatsContest.ca.²

The new Dove Alcohol-Free Whole Body Deo sprays are available at major retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $15.97.



¹For external use only

² No purchase necessary. Open to Ontario residents of legal age. [Dove Hot Seats Contest Rules]

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024. Our leading brands in Canada include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, Knorr, Hellmann's, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., and OLLY.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca or www.unilever.ca/fr.

SOURCE Dove Canada

Media Contact: Amandine Lucas, [email protected]