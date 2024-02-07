The latest aluminum-free deodorant from Dove enhances your skin's natural odour defenses, and delivers 72-hour odour control, while providing new levels of skincare for your underarms

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Dove introduces NEW Dove vitamincare+ deodorant – fortified with Vitamin B3 to reinforce your skin's natural odour defenses, and features a revolutionary aluminum-free formula that delivers 72h breathable odour control.

DOVE INTRODUCES NEW VITAMINCARE+ DEODORANT, SUPERPOWERED WITH VITAMIN B3 (CNW Group/Dove Canada)

Rooted in science and skincare benefits, Dove believes that delicate underarm skin deserves the nourishment and care we give the rest of our skin, and designed NEW Dove vitamincare+ deodorant to act as skin care for your underarms. The deodorant is enriched with Vitamin B3 and nourishes underarm skin to help replenish and restore the skin's natural moisture barrier to reduce dryness, all while working diligently to restore an even, healthy looking skin tone over time.

When it comes to fighting odour, Dove vitamincare+ deodorant works with the skin's natural odour defenses to counteract odour-causing bacteria. Our skin has Antimicrobial Peptides, or AMPs, at the surface which help keep odour-causing bacteria at bay. New research from Dove found that Vitamin B3 is equipped to support AMPs to enhance odour control.

"As more consumers seek out aluminum-free deodorants, they often find they are not as effective or can even be irritating. We're excited to launch a new product that pushes the science of aluminum-free formulas forward", said Kristen Denega, Associate Director of Marketing Performance and Operations, Deodorants at Unilever. "The Dove vitamincare+ range is fortified with Vitamin B3 for an extra layer of odour protection, and provides new levels of skin care for your underarms".

NEW Dove vitamincare+ deodorant is available in four covetable fragrances:

Coconut & Shea

Raspberry & Rose

Lavender & Chamomile

Cucumber & Melon

In celebration of the new product launch, Dove is teaming up with best friends and Giggly Squad podcast hosts, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, to kick off the #DoveB3stieCheck – a campaign encouraging you to put NEW Dove vitamincare+ deodorant's odour-fighting abilities to the test by having your bestie sniff your pits after using Dove vitamincare+ and sharing the results on social media by tagging @Dove.

Try the NEW Dove vitamincare+ deodorant today and see if it passes your own #DoveB3stieCheck! Now available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide, MSRP: $14.97.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our global sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while aiming to:

Improve the health of the planet;

Improve people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

