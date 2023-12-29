DOUGHTY HANSON COMPLETES DISTRIBUTION-IN-KIND OF COMMON SHARES OF EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - DHCT II Luxembourg S.à.r.l. (in liquidation) ("DHCT"), an investment vehicle of Doughty Hanson & Co Technology II LP (in dissolution) (the "Fund"), a fund managed by Doughty Hanson & Co Managers Limited (as liquidating trustee), today announced that it has completed the previously-announced distribution-in-kind (the "Distribution") of all of its common shares (the "Common Shares") held in the capital of Eguana Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V:EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF), pro rata, to the underlying limited partners and co-investors of the Fund.

The Distribution was undertaken in accordance with the Fund's confidential governing documents as part of the final dissolution of the Fund. The one First Preferred Share, Series 8 of the Company previously held by DHCT was redeemed by the Company at a redemption price of $1.00 in accordance with the articles of the Company. As a result of the Distribution, DHCT no longer has any control or direction over any of the Common Shares or other securities of the Company and the investor rights agreement dated August 8, 2019, between the Company and DHTC, as amended from time to time, was automatically terminated in accordance with its terms.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EGT".

SOURCE DOUGHTY HANSON

For further information: DHCT has its head office at 46a, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg. For further information please contact Tel: +352 42 71 71 - 3353 or Sandra Sequeira, Tel: +352 42 71 71 - 3151; Fax: +3524271713380. The Company's head office is located at 3636 7th St. S.E., Calgary, Alberta, T2G 2Y8, Canada.