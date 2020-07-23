Doug Kroetsch appointed as government industry leader for RSM Canada's new public sector practice group

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - RSM Canada, the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, today is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Kroetsch as government industry leader for its new public sector practice group.

With nearly twenty-five years of experience providing assurance and consulting services to both government agencies and private companies in Canada and internationally, Doug is uniquely positioned to spearhead this practice group based on the strength of his relationships in the public sector. Along with this newly created role, Doug will continue to lead as both RSM Canada's Alberta market leader and Edmonton market leader.

As Kroetsch remarked, "RSM Canada has built strong partnerships throughout the public sector, with deep expertise across all sub-sectors: provincial, federal, municipal, crown corporations, schools and hospitals. The new public sector practice group will help build resilient public services and programs that make a positive difference in our community."

RSM Canada's public sector practice group takes an evidence-based approach combining the latest research and innovation with practical hands-on solutions. As public sector organizations respond to a new range of current issues such as increased demand for services, and improving efficiencies and technologies amidst tight budgets and timelines, the public sector practice group experts will deliver customized solutions for the unique and evolving needs of government.

Harry Blum, RSM Canada's national managing partner added, "We continue to focus on those sectors and industries within the economy that affect Canadian businesses the most. As we manage through our current health crisis and prepare for a post-COVID world, it's clear that public sector programs and initiatives will continue to take on added meaning and significance. Now more than ever, government and the public sector will play a leading role in Canada's economic recovery, and RSM Canada will be there to help."

"We take a holistic approach to providing value-add solutions across tax, audit and consulting to all of the industries we support and we are confident our team of government industry experts led by Doug, will make us the trusted advisor of choice for public sector clients who want to think differently."

