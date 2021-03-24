Doug Ford Abandons Families in Crisis, Decides Pandemic is Behind Him

I'm furious to see that this budget proposes a devastating cut to publicly funded education, leaving our kids and teachers falling behind in crumbling classrooms. Ontario Liberals are choosing to stand up for families instead, with plans to invest to make sure our children and their educators can learn and work in the best schools imaginable.

Ontario Liberals are going to stay focused on fighting for you and your family. We're going to stay focused on your kids and their classrooms – fighting to build and repair schools. We're going to stay focused on your parents and grandparents – fighting for world-class nursing homes and the quality care our greatest generations deserve. We're going to stay focused on frontline workers – fighting for the paid sick leave they all deserve.

Ontarians have been abandoned by Doug Ford and this Budget. Ontario Liberals are going to stay focused on you and your family – and we're going to fight like hell to keep this province focused on what matters."

