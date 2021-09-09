Double Tap TV Returns for its Fourth Season on AMI-tv

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Double Tap TV, AMI's popular television program focusing on tech from an accessibility point of view, returns September 14th 2021 for its fourth season on AMI-tv. Airing every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern, Double Tap TV hosts Steven Scott and Marc Aflalo offer viewers an in-depth dive into the consumer tech industry – always asking, "Is this accessible to people with disabilities?"

"Last season we really hit our stride bringing our viewers really compelling interviews with some of the biggest names in the industry," says co-host Steven Scott. "Not only do we talk to the Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and Google's of the world, but we also shine a spotlight on some of the lesser-known companies developing amazing new tech. We are excited to bring viewers even more this."

"Double Tap TV is one of our most popular shows. We are thrilled to have Steven and Marc back for another great year, which will include some really special broadcasts as we keep the tech conversation going," said John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv.. "Double Tap TV Town Halls will be back, hopefully in person, as the show aims to bring Steven and Marc directly to their audience."

Season 4 of Double Tap TV, hosted by Steven Scott and Marc Aflalo, debuts September 14th at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream past episodes and seasons on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App for Apple and Android.

Viewers and listeners can follow Double Tap TV and Double Tap Canada on Twitter @DoubleTapCanada.

About Double Tap TV

Double Tap TV features the latest tech news, product reviews and compelling interviews around consumer and accessible technology. Double Tap TV is produced by Double Tap Productions a Montreal-based production company which also produces Double Tap Canada on AMI-audio, a weekly audio program and podcast, YourTechReport, a weekly radio program and podcast on SiriusXM as well as some exciting new projects currently in production.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

