Double talk from McGill University

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Association of Graduate Students Employed at McGill (AGSEM/AÉÉDEM) and the McGill Course Lecturers and Instructors Union (MCLIU/SCCIM) are joining their voices to decry the lack of progress in their collective bargaining talks with the University. The union representatives believe the gulf between the University's public pronouncements and its behaviour at the bargaining table is undermining its credibility and foreclosing the possibility of agreement.

And yet all the pieces were in place for the two unions and the University to be able to reach a fair agreement by the end of 2019. McGill claims to be Canada's finest university, a competitive world leader in recruiting students and professors, and an excellent employer that provides an equitable and secure workplace. The importance the University attaches to student wellness has also won praise from Maclean's magazine. However, the acclaim that McGill trumpets is not reflected in its treatment of its staff.

"After more than 30 bargaining sessions, our members remain determined to fight for better working conditions, better learning conditions and academic excellence," says Kiersten van Vliet, President of AGSEM/AÉÉDEM.

The two unions are still hoping for a change in course that will make it possible to reach agreement early in the new year.

"We hope McGill will reconsider its stance during the holiday break and come back to the table with proposals that reflect a genuine desire to find fair solutions with both unions," says Raad Jassim, President of MCLIU/SCCIM.

