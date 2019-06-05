Double green light for the Kaméléon Group! Two cannabis facilities implementation projects in Saint-Félicien and Petite-Rivière-Saint-François in province of Quebec

An investment of 150M$

QUEBEC, June 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The green light is finally given for the two Kameleon Group plant production and cannabis processing projects in Saint-Félicien and Petite-Rivière-Saint-François. Announced in December 2018, the Saint-Félicien project, which will begin first, and the Charlevoix project, unveiled a few months earlier in August 2018, have just been approved by Health Canada to allow them to move forward.

The promoters of the Kaméléon Group, Martin Dufour and François Ruel are currently working to finalize the financing and are delighted to officially start the construction phase of both projects.

An investment of $ 50 million will be required for the Nordika Nutraceutiques project in Saint-Félicien and 250 jobs will be created. In December 2018, it was in the presence of Mayor Luc Gibbons that the main project was unveiled. Nordika Nutraceutiques will consist of the construction of a production plant, processing and marketing of cannabis in the municipality of Saint-Félicien. The future state-of-the-art plant will produce and process cannabis for the extraction of CBD oils, THC and other molecules contained in the cannabis plant will also be done on site. All products will be sold in the cannabis derivatives markets, like the therapeutic, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and nutraceutical (food) markets.

The other major Kameleon Group project, Altitude 640, will include a state-of-the-art cannabis production and processing plant. The project, an investment that could reach $ 100 million, will see the light of day on a huge lot of more than 10 million square feet located on Route 138 in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, and will create nearly 400 jobs. In total, it will be able to transform nearly 100,000 kilos annually. The Kaméléon Group will then have sufficient space to comply with the standards and regulations required as a cannabis licenced producer. Once the project is completed, Altitude 640 anticipates the production of cannabis over an area of one million square feet.

ABOUT THE KAMELON GROUP

The Kaméléon Group is headquartered on Grande Allée, Quebec, and is a Quebec management company specializing in the cannabis field. It stands out particularly for its mission of regional socio-economic development.

