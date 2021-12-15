Doseology Prepares to Expand Mushroom Production by Hiring Dr. Wellman-Labadie to Oversee Planned Research and Development Laboratory

VERNON, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a British Columbia-based diversified life sciences company with plans to develop mental health therapies using natural psilocybin treatments, formally announces the addition of Dr. Olivier Wellman-Labadie to its growing team of mycologists and researchers.

Dr. Olivier Wellman-Labadie, Ph.D. has been serving as an Advisor to Doseology and is the Qualified Person in Charge (QPIC) for the Company's Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence application. In his role as the QPIC, he will perform the duties required by the Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence and contribute to the development of psilocybin research and mushroom production.

Dr. Wellman-Labadie holds a Doctorate in Molecular Biology from The University of Ottawa (2008), and an MBA with specialization in Pharmaceutical Marketing and Management from Université Laval (2009). He has also obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of British Columbia (2014) and is a registered pharmacist in British Columbia. Since 2007, he has co-authored twelve research papers in the field of molecular biology.

Dr. Wellman-Labadie's experience as a registered pharmacist and former Research Associate at the University of Ottawa gives him extensive experience with the efficient operation of laboratory and pharmacological facilities, and his seven years of experience in professional team management will also be greatly beneficial to the Company in his new role. His dedication to his community practice in British Columbia has given him a deep understanding of the challenges faced by diverse populations, including helping patients with mental health and addiction issues.

With significant research and laboratory experience, Dr. Wellman-Labadie will directly contribute to Doseology's near-term goal of scaling the production of high-quality mushrooms and psilocybin products for research purposes. He will provide a leadership role in establishing a research facility for the analysis of psilocybin, psilocin, and medicinal mushrooms, and in developing standard operating procedures for the extraction and analysis of psilocybin and psilocin. Furthermore, he will assist with expanding the expert scientific team, liaison with academic research partners, and commencing a psychedelic research program.

Dr. Wellman-Labadie released the following statement regarding his role at the Company:

I'm excited to join Doseology to support their mission to address our mental health pandemic across Canada, the United States, and around the world. In the service of my community to deliver care to vulnerable populations, I've witnessed profound mental wellness challenges that Doseology is now addressing. Doseology's innovative therapies and new products will make a difference in the lives of so many people, to allow them to heal and to thrive. As Alexander Fleming would put it, 'The unprepared mind cannot see the outstretched hand of opportunity'.

In November, Doseology completed its application with Health Canada to become a "Licensed Dealer" under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada). The License—which has a standard application processing time of 270 days—would permit Doseology to produce, possess, process, sell, send, transport, and deliver psychedelic compounds, including psilocybin and psilocin from mushrooms.

The Company's development roadmap includes producing novel strains of magic mushrooms, sales to authorized parties, and potential new therapeutic applications. Through its functional mushroom products and planned psychedelic therapy solutions, Doseology is positioned to improve the lives of people globally by restoring mental health, and potentially treating serious health conditions as such uses become approved.

About Doseology Sciences Inc.

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) is a British Columbia-based diversified life sciences company, on a mission to reimagine mental health therapies through innovation, technology and sustainability. With a focus on psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds, Doseology will offer cutting edge therapeutic products and services, with the aim of making a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic and improving overall health.

